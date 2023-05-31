The One Person Who Was Awfully Quiet About the Debt Ceiling Deal

The deal to raise the debt ceiling for two years to the tune of $4 trillion while minimally cutting spending passed the House, thanks to the Democratic Party support. More Democrats voted for the compromise than Republicans did, which we all saw coming, given the vocal opposition from the party's conservative wing. Even more damning were the allegations that the $4 trillion increase wasn’t a Democratic Party pitch but Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) proposal. Yet, even on the Republican side of the aisle, you had staunch conservatives disagreeing.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), one of the most prominent spending hawks, voiced his approval of the legislation, whereas Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) vehemently opposed it. Massie’s stamp of approval was key as it assured passage through the House Rules Committee, which enabled the process of bringing this bill up for a floor vote.

House okays debt ceiling bill 314-117



149 Republicans voted yea

165 Democrats voted yea.



As Spencer wrote, at 314-117, the deal passed. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) voiced his support for the bill. Still, the fact it was passed without majority Republican Party support guarantees a motion to vacate could be considered by House conservatives. If successful, it could take the gavel away from Mr. McCarthy.

One person who was oddly quiet about the debt deal was Donald Trump. Both conservative and liberal outlets have noticed how the former president has been rather hush-hush about this fiscal showdown on the Hill (via Forbes):

While former President Donald Trump has yet to say where he stands on the deal, he previously said Republicans should refuse to lift the debt ceiling and allow the country to default unless Democrats agreed to “massive” spending cuts. “Republicans should not make a deal on the debt ceiling unless they get everything they want (Including the ‘kitchen sink’),” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “That’s the way the Democrats have always dealt with us. Do not fold!!!”

And speaking of the Hill, they too noticed Trump’s zen-like state over these negotiations (via The Hill):

Former President Trump has yet to weigh in on the budget agreement to raise the debt ceiling struck between President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), even as his competitors in the 2024 GOP primary field overwhelmingly voice opposition to the deal. Trump has posted numerous times on Truth Social in the days since Biden and McCarthy announced the agreement, but the former president has not addressed the deal in any fashion.

Well, have no fear, establishment media, Trump has spoken, and he doesn’t like it (via WaPo):

Most Republican presidential candidates are panning the deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to suspend the debt ceiling, including the GOP front-runner, former president Donald Trump, who said he would have allowed the country to default. “Well, it is what it is, it was going to pass,” Trump told Des Moines 1040 WHO radio host Simon Conway, adding that “we’ll get it fixed and will get it fixed properly in two years.” Asked about his recent CNN town hall comments about letting a default happen, he said, “I would have done that.” […] During the CNN town hall event earlier this month, Trump argued that Republicans should use the deal ceiling as leverage to roll back many of Biden’s spending priorities. “If they don’t, … you’ll have to default,” Trump said. He suggested the consequences of a default could lead to “a bad week or a bad day.” During Trump’s presidency, the debt ceiling was raised three times by Congress without any preconditions. […] Until Wednesday, Trump had been publicly silent since the contours of the deal became public Saturday — and had drawn criticism from some GOP presidential rivals for that.

Look, it’s not the best bill by any stretch. We’re also not out of the woods here since it heads to the Democratic-controlled Senate, where progressives aren’t happy with the legislation. Then again, will they torpedo the whole package and deny Joe Biden a legislative win? This isn’t over yet.