Watch a Nebraska Democrat Go Nuts Over Law Banning Transgender Surgeries for Kids

She had to have known the bill was going to pass. It’s Nebraska, a deep red state with a unicameral legislature, with 32 of its 49 seats occupied by Republicans. So, this Nebraska Democrat did the only thing she could do: throw a tantrum. It only lasted a minute, but it capped off the mayhem that erupted in Lincoln when the lawmakers passed a bill that banned transgender surgeries for minors and banned abortions after 12 weeks (via Fox News):

Someone get this lady Valium and a snickers. https://t.co/02dokKP8lK — stephiegal (@stephiegal) May 20, 2023

Believe it or not this is an elected state government official in Nebraska.



Senator Machaela Cavanaugh.



Who elected her? 🧐😅pic.twitter.com/TPLaqpNJam — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 20, 2023

“33 people are going to vote for this because … honestly, I don’t know why … Because they’re weak. They’re going to hurt your kids because they’re weak.”



— NE State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh (D) just before the legislature passed an abortion and gender-affirming care ban, 33-15. pic.twitter.com/ga9XVUUuAj — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) May 19, 2023





A Friday morning session in the unicameral Nebraska legislature devolved into chaos after one Democratic lawmaker began shouting her support for transgender people amid a debate on a bill to ban sex change procedures for minors in the state. The bill, which was ultimately approved by lawmakers and sent to Republican Gov. Jim Pillen's desk to become law, bans sex change procedures for minors, as well as abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy. In voicing her disapproval to the measure Friday morning, state Democrat Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh slapped the lectern and repeatedly shouted: "Transgender people belong here, we need trans people, we love trans people." […] Cavanaugh also railed against conservatives who voted for the hybrid bill — which includes protections for unborn children — and warned that people, medical professionals and businesses will leave the state over it. "Your children are posting things on social media, your children are calling you, colleagues," Cavanaugh said. "You have to live with your vote.… You have to live with the role that you play in history in the making today. You have to live with the fact that you vote to take away people's rights. You have to live with that. The rest of us have to live with the implications of that, but you have to live with that." "If you didn't sleep after Tuesday night, reflect on that. You don't have to vote for this," she added, just shortly before she called those who support the measure "weak." Cavanaugh also claimed that those who supported the measure "allowed" themselves to be "bought by the governor."

And yes, around a half-dozen arrests were made inside the building once the law passed. It’s heading to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk for signature, but this is out of control. Republicans must stand firm on this issue because the public is on their side for most of their agenda regarding ending the transanity that’s overtaken the Democratic Party. No one is pushing for laws that discriminate against transgender Americans regarding access to housing, education, or job opportunities.

These are also quite surprising - 77% don't want their children in k-3 to hear about trans identity in public schools, and 70% don't want it up until 5th grade.



A major indictment of the media that joined the left's political attack on bills they deemed "don't say gay." pic.twitter.com/LBWAMmcqQd — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 5, 2023

Society does not, however, want teachers to dole out puberty blockers to minors behind parents' backs or promote surgeries that are tantamount to mutilation. We’re acting as if 40 percent of the population is transgender—it’s not, with fewer than 3 percent (maybe less) identifying as such. It’s a niche issue that only consumes the lives of coastal progressives who are blind to the real problems facing the nation.