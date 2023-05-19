The Problem With Our Elections Is Three-Fold
Tipsheet

Wait, That's How Many Clinton Probes the FBI Quashed Ahead of the 2016 Election?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 19, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

The FBI’s dirty laundry continues to be aired, stemming from the 300-page report filed by Special Counsel John Durham, who investigated the origins of the Russian collusion hoax. No solid evidence of collusion existed for the FBI to execute any investigations into this political circus. The Steele Dossier formed the basis for the counterintelligence investigation, even though the brass at the bureau had evidence that the document was not just an opposition research project funded by the Clinton campaign but loaded with Russian disinformation. This development was suppressed to secure illegal spy warrants on Trump and his aides.


Political bias drove the FBI to shed its long-standing commitment to apoliticism, professionalism, and objectivity in its investigations. And now, we’ve learned that the Clintons were the subject of not one but four criminal investigations that evaporated before the 2016 election. This all happened before the email server fiasco befell the former first lady. What the FBI was investigating the Clintons over  is similar to what Joe Biden is doing with his son Hunter (via NY Post): 

The FBI had at least four open criminal investigations into Hillary and Bill Clinton that were suddenly dropped in the months before the 2016 presidential election, special counsel John Durham’s recently released report shows. 

The bombshell report released by Durham — which concluded that the bureau’s probe into former President Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia was “seriously flawed” — also shed light on the quashed probes. 

The feds had been looking into claims that foreign countries and other individuals were trying to influence the Clintons through donations to their namesake non-profit and Hillary’s presidential campaign. 

Three of the FBI’s four investigations that were launched in early 2016 were looking into allegations that the Clinton Foundation has a hub of “criminal activity.” 

Those federal probes originated from field offices in Little Rock, Arkansas, Washington, DC and New York — all of which opened audits into the charity as Hillary was in the midst of her presidential run. 

The Little Rock and New York offices were investigating a claim that an outside commercial industry “likely engaged a federal public official in a flow of benefits scheme, namely, large monetary contributions were made to a non-profit, under both direct and indirect control of the federal public official, in exchange for favorable government action and/or influence,” according to the Durham report. 

[…] 

The fourth investigation looked into allegations made by a “well-placed” source that Hillary continued accepting those illegal donations throughout her presidential campaign. 

“Beginning in late 2014, before Clinton formally declared her presidential candidacy, the FBI learned from a well-placed [source] that a foreign government was planning to send an individual to contribute to Clinton’s anticipated presidential campaign, as a way to gain influence with Clinton should she win the presidency,” the report said. 

And all of this got deep-sixed. When the Clinton email probe began, of which disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok was one of its supervisors, he reportedly confided to his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, that the bureau might be going too hard on Hillary, adding that she could be the next president. Did the FBI pull any punches with that probe? Who knows, but they suffocated these four with a pillow. His communication with Page over this matter also shows how Strzok and others at the FBI at the center of this collusion hoax were confident of Clinton winning, ensuring that these illegal investigations could be put through the shredder. History had other plans. 

They killed four criminal probes into the Clintons before the 2016 election and then worried about going too hard over their assessment of the unauthorized and unsecured email server Hillary used to conduct all official business as secretary of state. This reported whiplash is like the waffled statement then-FBI Director James Comey issued after the agency’s review of the server, wherein he all but declared Clinton guilty of mishandling classified information but stopped short of recommending charges. 

It's time to clean house over there for real, but we’ll need a new president to undertake that herculean effort.  

