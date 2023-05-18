Elon Musk's Remarks About George Soros and the 2020 Election Will Rile Up Liberals

Elon Musk’s response to a loaded question from this CNBC reporter is why people pay $8/month for Twitter. It’s why we can all feel a sense of relief that this platform is in much better hands than the uber-left-wing, no-hurt feeling police that created an elaborate censorship system in concert with the FBI, whose sole goal was to crush conservative voices. Those days are over, and if liberals don’t like it—they can leave. Some have already departed. Yet, Musk’s sit-down with CNBC contained two segments that will rile up the Left.

The first dealt with Musk comparing progressive boogeyman George Soros, who has executed a strategy of electing soft-on-crime district attorneys, turning many cities into lawless hellholes. The Tesla creator compared Soros to Magneto, which led to accusations of anti-Semitism. Because anything that criticizes Soros is off limits (via NY Post):

Elon Musk scornfully compared George Soros to the X-Men supervillain Magneto after the billionaire Democratic donor disclosed he had dumped a massive trove of Tesla stock. Musk went on to claim that Soros “hates humanity.” The 92-year-old, Hungarian-born billionaire heads the Open Society Foundations and has frequently drawn the ire of conservatives for his support of progressive causes. “Soros reminds me of Magneto,” Musk tweeted. […] Musk’s remarks drew sharp criticism from the Anti-Defamation League and its CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, who accused the Tesla boss of pushing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about Soros.

When asked about this tweet, Musk was blunt and straightforward. He will say whatever he wants; if that costs him money, so be it. Also, it won’t (via CNBC):

NEW 🚨 Elon Musk asked about his George Soros' 'Magneto' tweet



pic.twitter.com/zSR3EahOJ4 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 17, 2023





Elon Musk told CNBC’s David Faber on Tuesday that he doesn’t care if his inflammatory tweets scare away potential Tesla buyers or Twitter advertisers. “I’ll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it,” said Musk, who owns Twitter. Musk has for years tweeted controversial items, including conspiracy theories and comments his critics have called broadly discriminatory.

Musk added that before he bought the company, Twitter engaged in election interference in 2020, suppressing information that was of interest to the public.

.⁦@elonmusk⁩: “Twitter and others engaged in an act of suppression of information that was relevant to the public [in Oct.-Nov. 2020]. That’s a terrible thing that happened. That’s election interference.” pic.twitter.com/oM3oLmhmso — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 17, 2023

Now, he also went on a tangent about how working from home is immoral, or something. I beg to differ, but on a host of free speech issues, Musk is a champion. He also doubled down on the Soros tweet:

Elon Musk doubles down on trolling George Soros pic.twitter.com/e5sTdDyzjY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 17, 2023

You got to love it.

***

The Babylon Bee with their grade-A satire in response to Magneto-gate:

Elon Musk Apologizes To Magneto For Comparing Him To George Soros https://t.co/UsUycVeRrN pic.twitter.com/8GH5L2VFxq — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 17, 2023



