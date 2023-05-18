Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress?
Reject the Normalcy Bias
Something Is Off About Harry and Meghan's 'Catastrophic' Car Chase Through NYC
The Left and Right Live in Two Different Worlds
Joe Biden, the Habitual Racialist Demagogue
Biden vs. Coolidge at Howard
The 'Loneliness Epidemic' That Is Hurting Americans and America
An Entire State Has Banned TikTok
Is Joe Too Old to be President?
Dissent From Leftist Narratives Is Moving Toward Critical Mass
What's Wacko Is Welfare Without Work
Trying to Hide Our Heritage
America Is In An Unconventional War
Let Us Not Forget, It Is 2023, Not 1963
Tipsheet

Elon Musk's Remarks About George Soros and the 2020 Election Will Rile Up Liberals

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 18, 2023 6:25 AM
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

Elon Musk’s response to a loaded question from this CNBC reporter is why people pay $8/month for Twitter. It’s why we can all feel a sense of relief that this platform is in much better hands than the uber-left-wing, no-hurt feeling police that created an elaborate censorship system in concert with the FBI, whose sole goal was to crush conservative voices. Those days are over, and if liberals don’t like it—they can leave. Some have already departed. Yet, Musk’s sit-down with CNBC contained two segments that will rile up the Left.

The first dealt with Musk comparing progressive boogeyman George Soros, who has executed a strategy of electing soft-on-crime district attorneys, turning many cities into lawless hellholes. The Tesla creator compared Soros to Magneto, which led to accusations of anti-Semitism. Because anything that criticizes Soros is off limits  (via NY Post): 

Elon Musk scornfully compared George Soros to the X-Men supervillain Magneto after the billionaire Democratic donor disclosed he had dumped a massive trove of Tesla stock. 

Musk went on to claim that Soros “hates humanity.” 

The 92-year-old, Hungarian-born billionaire heads the Open Society Foundations and has frequently drawn the ire of conservatives for his support of progressive causes. 

“Soros reminds me of Magneto,” Musk tweeted. 

[…] 

Musk’s remarks drew sharp criticism from the Anti-Defamation League and its CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, who accused the Tesla boss of pushing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about Soros.

When asked about this tweet, Musk was blunt and straightforward. He will say whatever he wants; if that costs him money, so be it. Also, it won’t (via CNBC): 

Recommended

Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress? Katie Pavlich


Elon Musk told CNBC’s David Faber on Tuesday that he doesn’t care if his inflammatory tweets scare away potential Tesla buyers or Twitter advertisers. 

“I’ll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it,” said Musk, who owns Twitter. 

Musk has for years tweeted controversial items, including conspiracy theories and comments his critics have called broadly discriminatory. 

Musk added that before he bought the company, Twitter engaged in election interference in 2020, suppressing information that was of interest to the public. 

Now, he also went on a tangent about how working from home is immoral, or something. I beg to differ, but on a host of free speech issues, Musk is a champion. He also doubled down on the Soros tweet: 

You got to love it.

***

The Babylon Bee with their grade-A satire in response to Magneto-gate:


Tags: SOCIAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress? Katie Pavlich
Reject the Normalcy Bias Kurt Schlichter
Something Is Off About Harry and Meghan's 'Catastrophic' Car Chase Through NYC Matt Vespa
The Left and Right Live in Two Different Worlds Derek Hunter
Joe Biden, the Habitual Racialist Demagogue Victor Davis Hanson
Biden to Illegals: Stop, or We'll Give You More Money Ann Coulter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress? Katie Pavlich