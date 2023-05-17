Did the Paparazzi Subject Harry and Meghan to a 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase?

If this couple were insufferable, maybe I would care, but I don’t. Meghan Markle and exiled Prince Harry alleged they were subjected to a hellacious chase by the paparazzi that almost ended in disaster. Are they trying to pull a Princess Diana here? Because that’s sick. The controversial former royals were in New York City for the Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The couple has been a thorn in the side of the British Royal Family, alleging they were subjected to racism from family members, which, coupled with the pressure of confirming this institution's standards, the pair fled to the United States. Living off a $10 million inheritance and earning more through book and media deals, the couple claims to be bereft of support, muzzled by the Royal Family. And, of course, Meghan Markle and Harry said this to Oprah Winfrey at the outset of their self-imposed exile. You’re not being silenced if you’re speaking to Oprah.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase while being followed by paparazzi on Tuesday night in New York, a spokesperson said. https://t.co/c6hSSKKpWL — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 17, 2023





I lived in Manhattan for 17 yrs & it is not possible to have a 2hr “car chase” there. Too many street lights/stop signs, too much foot/car traffic & hundreds of places you could safely pull over to protect yourself. https://t.co/ABihLDNfBk — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 17, 2023

They’re the pair with a ham but crying the blues because they have no bread. No one cares about the so-called hardships allegedly befalling rich ex-members of the British Royal Family. Also, this chaotic paparazzi chase is now suspected to be overblown. One of the cab drivers who drove them said he wouldn’t characterize the incident as a chase. He did admit that the couple probably used a few drivers that night, so he cannot attest to the other experiences—but a “near catastrophic” chase did not occur during his ride with them. Even New York City Mayor Eric Adams was skeptical about the “high-speed” chase account offered by Harry and Meghan but added that even a 10-minute chase in the city is still dangerous. Did they do this for the attention (via WaPo):

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Women of Vision Awards carpet. pic.twitter.com/4I00fhsaag — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 16, 2023





A group of “highly aggressive paparazzi” chased a vehicle transporting Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after attending a ceremony in New York City on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the couple said. The spokeswoman, who said Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also aboard the car, said the over two-hour chase was nearly “catastrophic.” A New York Police Department spokesperson said the presence of many photographers made the couple’s transport “challenging,” adding that they arrived at their destination safely without any collisions or injuries. A taxi driver who transported the couple for a part of their journey after attending the event told The Washington Post in an interview that he would not call the incident a chase, adding that he felt safe during the ride. […] The New York City Police Department said in a statement Wednesday that the department had “assisted the private security team protecting” Harry and Meghan the previous night. “There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging,” NYPD spokesman Julian Phillips said in the statement. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests.” […] Adams referred to the situation as a chase and called the incident “a bit reckless and irresponsible.” He appeared skeptical about whether there could have been a high-speed chase for two hours in the city, but said “a 10-minute chase is extremely dangerous in New York City.” […] In an interview on Wednesday, taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh said he picked the couple up in New York later on Tuesday night and drove them for a brief period, during which it appeared they were pursued by other vehicles. […] He turned and headed north up Madison Avenue, driving them back to the pickup point. Singh estimated that the entire journey lasted 10 minutes. “I don’t think I would call it a chase,” Singh said of his period driving the couple. “I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York — it’s safe.”

One side says they feared for their lives, while everyone else, including the NYPD, isn’t calling what occurred a “chase.” This pair claims they want privacy but always find a way into the limelight they supposedly eschew. It’s beyond annoying. This couple is a case of persistent public psoriasis whose itch cannot be resolved because they don’t want it to end. South Park's brilliant episode torching the couple reportedly triggered Markle. They both peruse social media reading what people say about them. It’s insanity. It’s not normal. And if anything, it has made the British Royal Family, who are no saints, mind you, look normal in this situation. That’s no small feat.

Translation: The Harkles are suffering relevance deprivation syndrome and a bad case of jealousy after Kate and William shone at the Coronation. This drama is an attempt to grab the spotlight after nobody in NYC noticed their presence. https://t.co/s7JosFqNPL — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 17, 2023

CNN Correspondent: It was seen as "racist and sexist" to call Meghan Markle's departure from the royal family "Megxit." pic.twitter.com/UgDrOoly9x — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 17, 2023



