Hispanic Man Who Plowed Into a Crowd of Migrants in Texas Faces New Charges

The Hispanic man who reportedly ran a traffic light and plowed into a crowd of migrants waiting at a bus stop near a shelter is facing new charges. It’s not shocking. He killed eight people and injured nearly a dozen more in the crash. It occurred in the border city of Brownsville, Texas. This event was part of two tragedies that struck the Lone Star State last weekend. The Brownsville crash occurred just a day after the horrific mass shooting in Allen, where another Hispanic man shot eight people.

George Alvarez, 34, faced reckless driving charges at the outset, but it should come as no shock that he’s now facing multiple counts of manslaughter and aggravated assault. Alvarez reportedly tried to flee the crash site but was stopped by onlookers. We don’t know if he was intoxicated then; we await the toxicology report. But authorities are investigating whether this was an intentional act (via Reuters):

A Texas man accused of crashing his car into a group of pedestrians near a Brownsville homeless shelter housing migrants, killing eight people, has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault, police said on Monday. The driver, identified as 34-year-old George Alvarez, ran a red light, lost control of his sports utility vehicle, and struck 18 people as the car flipped on its side, Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said. Alvarez attempted to flee but was held down by several bystanders, Sauceda said. Investigators were waiting for toxicology reports on Alvarez to determine if he was impaired at the time of the crash. Police have not ruled out the possibility that the crash was intentional, Sauceda said. Alvarez appeared briefly in court on Monday wearing a white jumpsuit, responding "yes, sir" to questions from a judge. He was ordered held on $3.6 million bail. Police said Alvarez has an extensive criminal history. Investigators are working to identify the victims, some of whom were Venezuelan migrants.

NEW: The man who allegedly drove an SUV into a group of migrants has been identified as Brownsville, Texas, local George Alvarez, who has an “extensive” criminal history, Brownsville Police Department Chief Felix Sauceda said Monday.https://t.co/55NU9rt8ji @dailycaller — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 8, 2023

The videos from the reported crash scene are gruesome, featuring devastating injuries to those who survived and fatalities. They’re too graphic to post. The media will soon move on from this crash for obvious political reasons. They’re a bit preoccupied with the Allen shooting, trying to manufacture a narrative that involves the existential threat we face from phantom nonwhite neo-Nazis that are everywhere.

If this was intentional, there’s a new line of questioning over why Alvarez decided to plow into these people. Or it could be that he was impaired and lost control of his SUV. We’ll know more once the toxicology screen is complete and authorities deliver another update on the case.

