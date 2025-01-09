'Hillbilly Elegy' Star Takes a Swipe at JD Vance on 'The View'

Award-winning actress Glenn Close, who starred in “Hillbilly Elegy,” said in an interview on the left-wing program “The View” that she doesn’t know “what happened” to JD Vance in the years since the film came out.

Close played Vance’s grandmother, “Mamaw,” in the 2020 film. The film is an adaptation of Vance’s bestselling memoir about his upbringing.

In the interview with the ladies of “The View,” Close shared that Vance visited the “Hillbilly Elegy” set and helped actor Owen Asztalos, who played Vance as a child.

“He helped young Owen who was playing him. He helped him. We all met members of the family. We all sat with them individually, you know, one-on-one. And for me with Mamaw, I would say, ‘How did she walk into a room, how did she sit, how did she smoke, how did she laugh, how did she change the chemistry?’ So that was, you know, the family was very generous with their time,” Close explained.

Joy Behar interjected and claimed that Vance had “a whole different personality in those days than he has now.”

“I don’t know what happened,” Close agreed, laughing.

“A lot of people are like that. The invasion of the body snatchers, I think, is the name of that movie,” Behar continued.

“Power is probably the biggest aphrodisiac for a human being,” Close added.

Close continued to praise Vance’s grandmother, calling her “an amazing woman.”

“I was toning her down,” Close added.

Sunny Hostin then said, “Well now he’s talking about childless cat ladies, so there’s that.”

Vance grew up in Middletown, Ohio and became Senator in 2023 as a member of the 118th Congress. He was selected to be President-elect Donald Trump’s vice president.