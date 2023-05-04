The Left Launches a New, Malicious Attack on Clarence Thomas
Senators Demand to Know Why the Navy Is Using a CCP Spy App...
So, That's When We'll Know the Findings of Georgia's 2020 Election Probe
Chicago Police Stations Are Now Turning Into Homeless Camps for Migrants
Obama's DHS Secretary Throws Cold Water on Biden Admin's Post-Title 42 Plan
Russia Accuses US of Involvement in Drone Strike
Epstein's Islands Have Been Sold. Here's What They Will Become.
The Issue Gaetz and AOC Have Just Teamed Up On
Interior Secretary Unaware China Dominates Market for Rare Earth Minerals Necessary for EV...
‘Useful Idiots’ and the US Navy
Cycling Governing Body Defends Trans Athlete Policy After Man Wins Women’s Race
White House Transcript Forced to Correct KJP's Claim on '134 Billion' Disability Claims...
KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie
Team DeSantis Tells Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to 'Take a Hike'
Tipsheet

Blue State Madness: Police Can No Longer Pursue Suspects in Seattle

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 04, 2023 12:05 PM
AP Photo/Aron Ranen

It’s pure blue-state madness. Seattle might as well roll out a ‘welcome’ mat to every rapist, murderer, carjacker, thief, and child trafficker in the area because police can no longer pursue suspects in vehicles. That’s right. If a cop sees a man get shot in front of him, it might be best for him or her just to stay put so as not to rock the boat or violate department policy. Officers who wish to execute their duties need to undergo special training to engage in pursuing suspects, which is grade-A idiocy (via KOMO News):

As of Wednesday, no Seattle Police Department (SPD) officer is allowed to engage in a pursuit unless the officer has been trained in an emergency vehicle operator course (EVOC) or Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) while employed by SPD, according to a source within the SPD. 

Any pursuit must also meet all current requirements listed in the department's policy, according to a source within the SPD. 

[...]

This news comes right after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee rolled back some requirements for police to chase people in vehicles, which is a partial reversal of a controversial pursuit policy first enacted in the state at the height of racial injustice protests following George Floyd’s murder.

As Jason Rantz pointed out, unless you’re a SWAT team member, the civilian leadership has handcuffed cops from doing their jobs. It wasn’t enough that armed leftists took over a sector of the city in 2020, dubbed the ‘summer of love’ by its former mayor. In the meantime, law enforcement is working quickly to find a way to comply with the new law and maintain law and order. The bill explicitly states that no officer should pursue suspects in all cases unless they’ve obtained this new certificate permitting them to arrest murderers, rapists, and other criminals who prey upon innocent civilians. 

Recommended

KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie Guy Benson

And yet, these issues aren’t resonating with voters. Despite a spike in crime, the law and order message has fallen on deaf ears with voters, which we saw in the 2022 midterms and the local and state elections afterward. But this new protocol to prevent cops from chasing criminals is a new level of stupid that can only emanate from progressives.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie Guy Benson
Judge Paula Schlichter RIP Kurt Schlichter
The New Ugly Americans Victor Davis Hanson
How to Bribe the Supreme Court Ann Coulter
Disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok Dropped This Line to Defend Blinken's Hunter Biden Lie Matt Vespa
So, That's When We'll Know the Findings of Georgia's 2020 Election Probe Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie Guy Benson