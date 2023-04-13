Tennessee Democrat: 'North Korea Has More Democracy Than We Do'

Tennessee State Rep. Gloria Johnson (D) almost got expelled last week. She barely survived while her two colleagues, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson, were dismissed. The Tennessee Republican Party has a supermajority in the state House; Johnson’s vote was frankly quite shocking. Jones and Pearson are black; Johnson is white—sparking discussions about race again. These three were targeted for expulsion for their role in the March 30 storming of the state capitol, a rebellion sparked by the Covenant School shooting three days prior. A transgender mass shooter gunned down six people, though the media have long suffocated that detail.

While smaller in scale, this was no different than what happened on January 6. Consequences had to be handed down. Maybe not in the form of hundreds of people being held as political prisoners and having their rights stripped, but the expulsion of these Democrats was the next best thing, albeit symbolic. Jones and Pearson were reinstated this week by the Nashville City Council. Yet, while Jones and Pearson have soaked up the limelight, displaying grade-A political theater, Ms. Johnson spewed nonsense that calls into question her sanity. At the very least, her fundamental understanding of government. Before the expulsion votes, Johnson told a left-wing magazine that North Korea has more democracy than we do (via Fox News):

Almost-expelled Gloria Johnson has said that saying "Let's Go Brandon!" is the equivalent of burning the U.S. flag and claimed North Korea has more of a democracy than Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/15ULhgJfZx — Tim Meads (@TimMeadsUSA) April 10, 2023





A Tennessee Democratic lawmaker who escaped expulsion after storming the state Capitol with gun control protesters said "North Korea has more democracy" than the Volunteer State and claimed her Republican colleagues' attempts to oust her were a step toward fascism. "I feel like North Korea has more democracy than we do in the state of Tennessee, and it's terrifying to me that we're in this march to fascism," state Rep. Gloria Johnson told left-wing outlet Mother Jones in an interview before the vote. Johnson and two other Tennessee Democratic lawmakers - state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson - faced expulsion after rushing the state Capitol with anti-gun protesters following Nashville's Covenant School shooting that left three adults and three children dead. […] Johnson claimed she most likely escaped expulsion because she is White. "It might have to do with the color of our skin," Johnson said to a reporter after being asked why she was not expelled while Jones was. Pearson's legislative fate was still underway at the time of her comments.

It’s in keeping with the liberal ethos of trying to make everything in America look racist or grave. In their effort to make the United States appear irreparably damaged, they’ve done just that with their whining and endless drama, coupled with lectures saturated in academic fraud and historical illiteracy. A city council reinstated her two colleagues. That never happens; it can’t. Only the supreme leader can dictate such actions. Did that happen here? No, everyone involved has been elected by the people, so please spare us your embellishments. You’re making yourself look like an idiot.