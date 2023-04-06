Woke Left Targets Disney Song That's Pretty Much About Sexual Assault Under the Sea

The Little Mermaid is getting a live-action remake because we’re entirely out of ideas. We can knock Disney all day, but everyone is doing it. We have Quantum Leap, True Lies, Limitless, and a slew of other projects that have already been done and are being reintroduced back into the market. I don’t care that the new Ariel is black—Disney can do whatever it wants, and this isn’t the hill to die on, and neither is the woke rewrite of the song “Kiss the Girl.” It’s just a predictable observation. We knew this was going to happen. If ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside,’ a staple of holiday listening, was targeted as a date rape anthem, which it is not, then a ditty about underwater sex assault was going to get the red pen treatment (via Fox News):

The lyrics of the song "Kiss the Girl" in Disney's live action remake of "The Little Mermaid" will be updated to reflect deeper sensitivity for consent.



The composer for Disney’s live action "Little Mermaid" remake recently confirmed that some of the classic songs written for the 1989 animated classic have had lyrical changes to promote consent. Composer Alan Menken told Vanity Fair in a recent interview that some of the original’s famous songs, including "Kiss the Girl," have received updated lyrics so that it’s clear to viewers that Prince Eric would never "force himself on Ariel." Another song, "Poor Unfortunate Souls" — sung by classic Disney villain Ursula — has had its lyrics updated because some of the lines "might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn’t speak out of turn," Menken said. […] The lyrics to the original tune’s chorus read, "Yes, you want her. Look at her, you know you do. Possible she wants you too. There is one way to ask her. It don't take a word. Not a single word. Go on and kiss the girl." The composer then mentioned the changes to Ursula’s most famous number. He said, "We have some revisions in ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’ regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn’t speak out of turn." In the original song, the sea witch sings, "The men up there don't like a lot of blabber. They think a girl who gossips is a bore! Yet on land it's much preferred for ladies not to say a word. And after all dear, what is idle babble for?" […] The changes were fodder for the co-hosts of "The View" during their Wednesday episode. Most of the ladies approved of some of them, although one was a little confused about the implications of one of the changes.

‘Little Mermaid’ lyrics updated for new movie to include consent https://t.co/nSsYKxU18C pic.twitter.com/T8E41QbkGE — New York Post (@nypost) April 6, 2023

"There are some lyric changes in 'Kiss the Girl' because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel]"https://t.co/7bHe6XpVR6 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2023

You can read about The View’s take on the changes on your own time if you want to risk losing brain cells. Will fans approve? Who knows, but this is part of the ongoing leftist campaign to erase certain things that offend them. It was only about Confederate statues. This rewrite of the song for the new The Little Mermaid is different because the original composer opted to alter his lyrics. Still, anything problematic is erased, and new, more horrid incarnations are being forced upon us like a biological male becoming a spokesperson for Nike’s Women’s sportswear.