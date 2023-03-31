Why CBS News Is Refusing to Call Audrey Hale Transgender Right Now

At CBS News, the word “transgender” is banned, at least when referencing Audrey Hale. Hale is the perpetrator of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, a biological female who identified as male and used male pronouns. The media had to deal with a trans mass killer, and they’re unhappy about it. They lusted for another white guy with an AR-15. Instead, they got a trans killer, who used an AR-15-style rifle, and intentionally targeted a private Christian school in what could arguably be called a hate crime. Was it domestic terrorism? These inquiries will never be fully addressed because the networks are running from the story. It doesn’t fit the narrative, so we’re Left with the rabid, unhinged legions of progressives on social media who think Hale was another victim of this mass shooting.

Staff writers were given a memo from the CBS brass that “transgender” is not to be used in their reporting of this tragedy. The simple reason is that they’re holding out for confirmation, which places them days behind where everyone else is on the story. Besides the body count, this is another detail of the shooting that’s painfully easy to verify and has been verified. Hale was trans. The refusal to acknowledge isn’t out of some attachment to journalistic ethics; it’s purely political (via Fox News):

CBS News is reportedly ordering staff not to use the term "transgender" to describe the shooter responsible for Monday's horrific shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville that left six dead, including three 9-year-old children. Police identified the shooter as a 28-year-old transgender and did not rule out that gender identity may have been a factor in a manifesto that was left behind, but network executives issued a memo to employees urging them to stay away from such coverage, according to The New York Post. "The shooter’s gender identity has not been confirmed by CBS News. As such, we should avoid any mention of it as it has no known relevance to the crime. Should that change, we can and will revisit," the memo read, per The New York Post. The memo continued, "Right now we advise saying: POLICE IDENTIFIED THE SUSPECT AS A 28-YEAR-OLD AUDREY HALE, WHO THEY SHOT AND KILLED AT THE SCENE. And move on to focus on other important points of the investigation, community and solutions." The directive was issued on a Tuesday morning editorial call by CBS News newsgathering vice president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews and standards and practices senior vice president Claudia Milne.

This isn’t some hidden fact, guys. Hale is transgender. The trans community also says she was a victim in this shooting, which is utterly insane. The Nashville Police have confirmed it. Her social media accounts confirm it. What are we missing besides that you guys can’t accept the realities of this heinous mass shooting? For years, you’ve established the rules for national coverage of these crimes: race and weapons are what matter. Now, it’s a trans, so you’re intentionally slow-walking accurate reporting. Par for the course at CBS News also ran a fake news story about Ron DeSantis giving preferential access to the COVID vaccine to Publix, a Florida-based grocery chain whose family were top donors to his political campaigns. The story was debunked as trash in 30 seconds, but CBS refused to retract it.

I guess CBS News will have to catch up at some point.