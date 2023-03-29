Daily Wire Reporter Got Suspended for Pointing Out the Trans Folk Want a 'Day of Vengeance'

It’s problematic to point out that the transgender Nashville shooter committed the assault on the Covenant School, a private Christian academy, days before this community’s planned “Day of Vengeance” this weekend. Luke Rosiak, formerly of the Daily Caller and now with Daily Wire, posted about this event and was briefly suspended (via Daily Wire):

Police said that a 28-year-old woman who identified as a transgender man killed three 9-year-old children and three adults at The Covenant School, which is associated with the conservative evangelical Covenant Presbyterian Church. Authorities revealed that the shooter, whom The Daily Wire will not name in accordance with company policy, executed a “targeted attack” and left behind a “manifesto.” Rosiak noted on Monday that the suspected shooter executed her attack days before the Trans Radical Activist Network called for a “Day of Vengeance” on Saturday, April 1. Twitter removed a post from Rosiak linking to an article he wrote earlier this month about the activists. “The shooting of a Christian school by a transgender comes the same week that activists scheduled a ‘Trans Day of Vengeance,’ with the group also raising money for firearms training,” Rosiak had said in the tweet. Rosiak, who said he has been on Twitter for 13 years but has “never had a single strike,” received an alert indicating that the tweet violated “rules against violent speech” and stating that the social media platform does not permit users to “share abusive content, harass someone, or encourage other people to do so.”

The Federalist’s Sean Davis also suffered the same fate:

Federalist CEO Sean Davis was locked out of his Twitter account Tuesday night for factually reporting on the “Trans Day Of Vengeance” following the deaths of three children and three staff members at a Christian school in Tennessee at the hands of a transgender shooter. “The cold-blooded mass murder at a Christian school in Nashville by an apparent transgender person came just days before a planned ‘Trans Day Of Vengeance’ organized by the Trans Radical Activist Network,” wrote Davis. According to Twitter, Davis’ objectively true tweet violates the app’s rules “against violent speech.” Twitter has already deleted the tweet but informed Davis his account will remain locked until he manually deletes it as well. Davis, however, is refusing to participate in Twitter’s Orwellian re-education exercise. “This is deliberate censorship and gaslighting designed to memory-hole the FACT that the Nashville shooter targeted and murdered Christian children and teachers just days ahead of a scheduled ‘Trans Day of Vengeance,’” Davis wrote in a statement. “Twitter is lying about the facts and defaming those of us who reported on them.”

Audrey Hale, a female who identified as male and used those pronouns, shot and killed six people at this school, including three children. Hale was killed when confronted by police. The Left has been scrambling to mitigate the shooting for obvious reasons: it doesn’t fit the narrative. Every immaterial story was posted in the aftermath of this school shooting. From ‘it’s the trans community that are the real victims’ to ‘women are rarely mass shooters,’ the liberal media is on overdrive mode, trying to do everything it can to pivot, but it doesn’t hide that fact that a transgender mass shooter committed a massacre.