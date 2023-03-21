World Health Organization Rips Into China, But There's a Catch

The World Health Organization is rebuking China for withholding data about the coronavirus, but it’s not what you think: it’s about genome sequences of raccoon dogs that have gone missing. We’re back to this debunked wet market theory that even new studies which have hypothesized the raccoon dog being the host animal cannot confirm. It’s odd how these recent, unconfirmed studies trying to resurrect a COVID theory we know to be false are bubbling up just as the intelligence community, including the FBI, is admitting that a lab leak was the most likely source for the pandemic (via NYT):

The World Health Organization rebuked Chinese officials on Friday for withholding research that may link Covid’s origin to wild animals, asking why the data had not been made available three years ago and why it is now missing. Before the Chinese data disappeared, an international team of virus experts downloaded and began analyzing the research, which appeared online in January. They say it supports the idea that the pandemic could have begun when illegally traded raccoon dogs infected humans at a Wuhan seafood market. But the gene sequences were removed from a scientific database once the experts offered to collaborate on the analysis with their Chinese counterparts. “These data could have — and should have — been shared three years ago,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the W.H.O.’s director general, said. The missing evidence now “needs to be shared with the international community immediately,” he said. According to the experts who are reviewing it, the research offers evidence that raccoon dogs, fox-like animals known to spread coronaviruses, had left behind DNA in the same place in the Wuhan market that genetic signatures of the new coronavirus also were discovered.

Oh, what a crock—the two entities are fighting over something they probably know is bogus and are doing it for theatrical effect. At first, you’d think the WHO was discussing the recent lab theory, but then one remembers that China owns this organization, the one who initially said that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission regarding the coronavirus at the outset of the pandemic in 2020. It was a lab leak. End of story. It’s fact. Everyone knows how this pandemic started, with shoddy mickey mouse lab protocols from a third-rate lab in Wuhan.

It was raccoon dogs—please, take that CCP trash someplace else.