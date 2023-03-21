Rand Paul Has an Idea About What Should Happen to Alvin Bragg
The CDC Wants to Talk to Your Kids About Mental Health
Something Pretty Crappy Happened to Hillary Clinton at the Theater...Literally
There's Been a Development in the Case Against Trump
Why Los Angeles Schools Are Shut Down Today
‘People Will Die’: There’s Another Supply Chain Crisis
'Highly Disappointed': Trump Supporters Outside Mar-a-Lago React to DeSantis' Statement
A NHL Player Infuriated the Woke Mob
Let's Address DA Alvin Bragg's Shady Campaign Financing
Poll: Majority of Voters Believe Schools Should Inform Parents of Students’ Gender Transit...
An Unhappy New Year
ACLU Attorney Says Parental Consent Laws ‘Should Not Be Enforced’ If Radical Abortion...
Insanity: San Francisco's Perverse Priorities
Nikki Haley Says Manhattan DA Case Against Donald Trump Is ‘More About Revenge’...
Tipsheet

World Health Organization Rips Into China, But There's a Catch

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 21, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File

The World Health Organization is rebuking China for withholding data about the coronavirus, but it’s not what you think: it’s about genome sequences of raccoon dogs that have gone missing. We’re back to this debunked wet market theory that even new studies which have hypothesized the raccoon dog being the host animal cannot confirm. It’s odd how these recent, unconfirmed studies trying to resurrect a COVID theory we know to be false are bubbling up just as the intelligence community, including the FBI, is admitting that a lab leak was the most likely source for the pandemic (via NYT): 

The World Health Organization rebuked Chinese officials on Friday for withholding research that may link Covid’s origin to wild animals, asking why the data had not been made available three years ago and why it is now missing. 

Before the Chinese data disappeared, an international team of virus experts downloaded and began analyzing the research, which appeared online in January. They say it supports the idea that the pandemic could have begun when illegally traded raccoon dogs infected humans at a Wuhan seafood market. 

But the gene sequences were removed from a scientific database once the experts offered to collaborate on the analysis with their Chinese counterparts. 

“These data could have — and should have — been shared three years ago,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the W.H.O.’s director general, said. The missing evidence now “needs to be shared with the international community immediately,” he said. 

According to the experts who are reviewing it, the research offers evidence that raccoon dogs, fox-like animals known to spread coronaviruses, had left behind DNA in the same place in the Wuhan market that genetic signatures of the new coronavirus also were discovered. 

Oh, what a crock—the two entities are fighting over something they probably know is bogus and are doing it for theatrical effect. At first, you’d think the WHO was discussing the recent lab theory, but then one remembers that China owns this organization, the one who initially said that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission regarding the coronavirus at the outset of the pandemic in 2020. It was a lab leak. End of story. It’s fact. Everyone knows how this pandemic started, with shoddy mickey mouse lab protocols from a third-rate lab in Wuhan.

Recommended

There's Been a Development in the Case Against Trump Spencer Brown

It was raccoon dogs—please, take that CCP trash someplace else.

Tags: CORONAVIRUS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's Been a Development in the Case Against Trump Spencer Brown
Something Pretty Crappy Happened to Hillary Clinton at the Theater...Literally Matt Vespa
‘People Will Die’: There’s Another Supply Chain Crisis Spencer Brown
Fauci Caught Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About the COVID Vaccine During PBS Special Matt Vespa
What Happens If Trump Isn't Arrested? Matt Vespa
Tucker Carlson Explains What Will Happen to US Justice System If Trump Is Indicted Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
There's Been a Development in the Case Against Trump Spencer Brown