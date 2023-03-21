John Cornyn Seems to Always Choose to Die on the Wrong Hills

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) got into a spat with Sean Davis of The Federalist over an issue that base Republicans are not nearly on the same page as their representatives on the Hill. Davis commented on Cornyn’s tweet, which appeared also to take a shot at Ron DeSantis about Ukraine. Cornyn is in lockstep behind his boss, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), when it comes to funding the Ukrainian resistance, whose support is fading quickly among Americans, especially Republicans. If you disagree with the funding, you’re Neville Chamberlain or something.

Davis merely pointed out how the 'fighting them over there, so we don't have to fight them here' line doesn't apply and shouldn't be considered a serious argument for sending more aid.

Zelensky has an answer for DeSantis:



"Ukrainian President VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY “didn’t want to appeal to the hearts of Americans, in other words, but to their heads. … [T]his was his answer: Help us fight them here, help us defeat them here, and you won’t have to fight them… — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 21, 2023

If you buy that nonsense, you’re an idiot. Stop risking our security and wasting our money on stupid wars that have nothing to do with us. https://t.co/ERb2CREVwL — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 21, 2023

Channeling Neville Chamberlain, I see https://t.co/kzghl7qEoj — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 21, 2023

Cornyn was open to a deal on immigration. He signed off on an atrocious anti-gun package last summer. And now, he is gung-ho about supporting Joe Biden’s endless war in Ukraine, whose support is wearing thin among the GOP base. And this is the man who’s been handpicked to succeed McConnell as the leader of Senate Republicans. The disconnect has never been more explicit, and danger abounds here as the Texas Republican has recently chosen to die on all the wrong hills.