Tipsheet

John Cornyn Seems to Always Choose to Die on the Wrong Hills

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 21, 2023 7:45 PM
Jacquelyn Martin

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) got into a spat with Sean Davis of The Federalist over an issue that base Republicans are not nearly on the same page as their representatives on the Hill. Davis commented on Cornyn’s tweet, which appeared also to take a shot at Ron DeSantis about Ukraine. Cornyn is in lockstep behind his boss, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), when it comes to funding the Ukrainian resistance, whose support is fading quickly among Americans, especially Republicans. If you disagree with the funding, you’re Neville Chamberlain or something. 

Davis merely pointed out how the 'fighting them over there, so we don't have to fight them here' line doesn't apply and shouldn't be considered a serious argument for sending more aid. 

Cornyn was open to a deal on immigration. He signed off on an atrocious anti-gun package last summer. And now, he is gung-ho about supporting Joe Biden’s endless war in Ukraine, whose support is wearing thin among the GOP base. And this is the man who’s been handpicked to succeed McConnell as the leader of Senate Republicans. The disconnect has never been more explicit, and danger abounds here as the Texas Republican has recently chosen to die on all the wrong hills.

There's Been a Development in the Case Against Trump Spencer Brown
