Leftists Try to Normalize Perversion, The Closet Conservatives, and Trump’s Tough Road to...
Dumbest Criminal Ever? How UK Cops Arrested a Suspect Behind a Fatal Stabbing
ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden Paid Women Less Than Men for 35 Years
CNN’s Morning Hangover Continues
'Egregious' Violation of Privacy: Hunter Biden Files Countersuit Against Computer Repairma...
Gavin Newsom Is Dreaming If He Thinks This New Plan Will Help the...
Law Enforcement Agencies Are Preparing for Possible Trump Indictment
Trump's Makes His Return to Facebook: 'I'm Back!'
Biden Says He’s ‘Really Not Irish’ Cause He’s Sober and Doesn't Have Relatives...
Iowa Lawmakers Pass Transgender ‘Bathroom Bill’
Biden Admin Promises to Make Transgender Therapy for Children 'Normal'
College Professor Claims That Organized Pantries Are ‘Racist and Sexist’
Could Chicago's Next Mayor Be Worse Than Lori Lightfoot?
Tipsheet

DOJ Is Investigating TikTok for Spying on Americans and Journalists

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 17, 2023 5:25 PM
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

Is this even a surprise? The allegations that TikTok is a mass surveillance app run by the Chinese government have been lodged for months, but finally, the Biden Justice Department has decided to investigate whether the owner of the social media app that’s popular among young Americans has been engaged in espionage (via NYT):


The Justice Department is investigating the surveillance of American citizens, including several journalists who cover the tech industry, by the Chinese company that owns TikTok, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The investigation, which began late last year, appears to be tied to the admission in December by the company, ByteDance, that its employees had inappropriately obtained the data of American TikTok users, including that of two reporters and a few of their associates.

The department’s criminal division, the F.B.I. and the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia are investigating ByteDance, which is based in Beijing and has close ties with China’s government, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. 

A Justice Department spokesman had no comment.

Confirmation of the investigation comes as the White House hardens its stance toward forcing the company to address national security concerns about TikTok. They include fears that China might be using the popular video service to gather data about or spy on Americans, undermine democratic institutions and foster internet addictions among young people. 

Recommended

Project Veritas Exposes What We've Suspected About the COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa

The Times added that the possible criminal inquiry stemmed from a Forbes magazine reporter, who claimed she was being tracked by the app. There has been a growing bipartisan calling to ban or block the app, which is reassuring, but I doubt the White House is going to be moving a light speed to do much of anything on this front for now. 

The app has led to some facepalm-worthy moments, like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the now-booted chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, announcing on TikTok that he had been removed from the body by Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Tags: SOCIAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Project Veritas Exposes What We've Suspected About the COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa
College Professor Claims That Organized Pantries Are ‘Racist and Sexist’ Madeline Leesman
Law Enforcement Agencies Are Preparing for Possible Trump Indictment Leah Barkoukis
Chicago Reporter Gives Lightfoot a Tongue-Lashing During City Council Meeting Leah Barkoukis
Biden Admin Promises to Make Transgender Therapy for Children 'Normal' Sarah Arnold
University President on Paid Leave After Claiming Indigenous Identity Madeline Leesman
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Project Veritas Exposes What We've Suspected About the COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa