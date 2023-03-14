Mitch McConnell Leaves Hospital After Suffering a Fall Last Week

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was discharged from the hospital after a nasty fall last week. The incident occurred at a private dinner, and he was briefly hospitalized for a concussion. Based on reports from his staff, the leader for Senate Republicans was eager to get out of the facility. He will need to undergo physical therapy, which draws questions about the severity of his injuries, given his age (via NBC News):

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was "discharged from the hospital today," his communications director, David Popp, said in a statement Monday. "At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home," Popp said. "Over the course of treatment this weekend, the Leader’s medical team discovered that he also suffered a minor rib fracture on Wednesday, for which he is also being treated." McConnell, 81, was hospitalized Wednesday after he fell at a private dinner and was treated for a concussion, his office said. By Friday, a political adviser who visited him in the hospital said, he was "doing well" and "eager" to leave.

Welcome, back, senator. Now, please do your best to block whatever you can from the Biden White House. We get that you surrendered many spending items in last year’s omnibus. That still wasn’t a good move, especially for something like Ukraine, but remember that Biden’s agenda is abysmal.