The Chair of the January 6 Select Committee Just Made a Damning Admission

Tucker Carlson is locked in shredding the nonsense surrounding the January 6 riot, which has been sold to the public as a violent insurrection. The hyperbole knows no bounds as others have said that day was worse than Pearl Harbor or the 9/11 attacks, once again showing that liberals have no sense of history. Trump supporters killed Capitol Police officers; people took that seriously. And it’s all a lie. It’s also a lie that those arrested, indicted, and convicted are domestic terrorists. I’m not referring to the ones who attacked police officers; they deserve whatever comes to them. But folks like Jacob Chansley, the ‘QAnon Shaman,’ are decidedly not domestic threats.

Chansley was given a four-year jail sentence for walking around the Capitol Building escorted by Capitol Police officers. Most rapists and other violent criminals don’t get nearly as much jail time nowadays as liberals have embraced a soft-on-crime attitude, unless it’s January 6, which the political class has used to declare all-out legal war on these political prisoners.

Carlson added that Chansley’s lawyers didn’t have access to these tapes. Moreover, the January 6 Select Committee chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), didn’t even review them before forcibly plunging the nation through this kangaroo court.

“I'm actually not aware of any member of the committee who had access [to the footage]. We had a team of employees who kind of went through the video,” he said.

McCarthy has granted lawmakers the option to view Capitol footage from January 6 if they request to see it. @RepMTG told CNN that "any of us can go, you just have to schedule the time with the Speaker's office. … I am scheduled to go and I can take my staff and with me.” — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) March 8, 2023

.@BennieGThompson, former chair of the Jan. 6 committee, said lawmakers were never given that type of access to the footage last Congress. “It’s strictly a new policy that the new speaker has put in place," he told CNN. — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) March 8, 2023

Thompson said he doesn’t think any of the Jan. 6 members themselves ever had access to the footage — they let only staff view it. "I'm actually not aware of any member of the committee who had access. We had a team of employees who kind of went through the video." — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) March 8, 2023

In stunning admission, the chairman of the J6 committee now confesses he never analyzed any footage before running the made-for-TV show trial with Liz Cheney. Absolutely insane. Even worse than we thought. https://t.co/55Cnfo7HMh — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 9, 2023

This is gross incompetence, but Democrats went along with it anyway because they knew they would get all the political cover from the media, and they did. The lies were manufactured and sold, and even members of our judicial system believed it. Carlson has all 41,000-plus hours of security footage and was able to shred numerous liberal media narratives about January 6 in a week. No staffer looked through these tapes; if they did—they’d find exculpatory evidence.

The committee was going to ensnare Donald Trump and be the vehicle to drive home the Democrats’ 2022 message about GOP extremism, except that no one cared by the time this circus act was gaveled into session. The economy was tanking, Russia had invaded Ukraine, and everyone had moved on with their lives. Nothing criminal was ever discovered that warranted a DOJ indictment. It was a total waste of time that now has a new layer of malfeasance to go with it.