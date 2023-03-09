Biden's Budget Is Here and It's Full of New Tax Hikes
Tipsheet

Of Course, Stephen Colbert Had a Predictable Monologue for International Women's Day

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 09, 2023 2:30 PM
"The Late Show" YouTube video: "Puppetry In The First Degree"

It was International Women’s Day yesterday, and while I’m not triggered by the day—others who prescribe to the liberal point of view were due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It’s ironic that days meant to celebrate women's achievements and progress, days that you’d think those on the Left would go crazy for, are treated like a dirge. Then again, liberalism has a penchant for keeping its followers in an endless whirlpool of misery. Late-night host Stephen Colbert decided to downplay the moment by declaring that the overturning of Roe v. Wade was just as bad as the systemic oppression facing women in the Muslim world, which is a logical fallacy. Abortion is not illegal in the United States, and scores of women have not died since the Dobbs decision (via Newsbusters): 


CBS The Late Show host Stephen Colbert commemorated International Women’s Day on Wednesday by lamenting the state of women’s rights around the world including in Iran, Afghanistan, and the United States. For the Catholic Colbert, the downfall of Roe v. Wade means that Justice Samuel Alito is just as much of a “turd” as the Taliban. 

[…] 

Moving on, Colbert lamented, “Now, unfortunately, it's not been a great year for the ladies. In Iran, almost 4,000 women have been arrested in protests. In Afghanistan, the Taliban has cracked down on women's rights, and right here in the U.S., the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It's gotten so bad that Beyoncé updated her hit song.” 

A brief parody of Beyoncé was then shown, “Who run the world? Turds!” The parody included photos of Alito, Elon Musk, and the Taliban, all of whom received the “turd” label. 

Shifting his ire towards Fox News, Colbert reported, "But don't worry that this year was a bit of a setback, because there's good news from U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, seen here saying, ‘It's not my fault! That baby was slippery!’ Guterres believes that things for women will get better in the future. Way, way in the future. 'Cause this week he predicted that gender equality is ‘300 years away’ or as Fox News put it, ‘Will woke time travelers come back and cancel our Hooters?’" 

The Late Show is also 300 years away from being able to formulate a proper analogy because protecting babies is nothing like physically beating women, banning them from receiving an education, or mandatory hijab laws enforced by the morality police. 

Remember when Colbert used to be funny? He was when he was on Comedy Central, being a fixture for the Daily Show with Jon Stewart and helming his own program afterward, The Colbert Report. And it’s not because liberals can’t be funny. Some progressive comedians bomb daily, so I can see how the prevailing narrative can be that the Left can’t do comedy, but some of the most left-wing entertainers know how to navigate the lanes without getting too emotional and can make it work. Larry David is a devoted liberal, with Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm taking on serious issues, like abortion, and turning them into comedy gold that all can enjoy.

But this isn’t it.

