Mitch McConnell Has Been Hospitalized

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 09, 2023 12:03 AM
Sen. Mitch McConnell has been taken to the hospital to seek treatment for injuries sustained in a fall. He tripped at a local hotel in Washington while attending a private dinner.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," said a spokesperson. 

PunchBowl News had the scoop. 

We’ll keep you updated.

