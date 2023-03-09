Mitch McConnell Has Been Hospitalized

Sen. Mitch McConnell has been taken to the hospital to seek treatment for injuries sustained in a fall. He tripped at a local hotel in Washington while attending a private dinner.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," said a spokesperson.

PunchBowl News had the scoop.

