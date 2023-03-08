Senator, You Didn't Need to Say That About January 6

One of the arts of politics is smelling a legislative ambush and not needlessly weighing into matters that can get you shot at from both directions. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) has a penchant for doing that. He earned the righteous ire of the conservative base by trying to pass through an immigration deal he crafted with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) during the holiday season. The proposal would have put millions on the citizenship path. The folks chosen were part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The kicker: these illegal aliens could sponsor their extended families for citizenship once they're through the process. The baseline number was two million, but the actual number was probably closer to seven million at least. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was the grim reaper by refusing to include this in the equally atrocious end-of-the-year omnibus bill.

But Mitch McConnell has also stirred heartburn, calling January 6 a violent insurrection, which it wasn’t, and blaming Donald Trump for that day’s unrest. So, Tillis has some company when he said that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s January 6 segment this week was “bulls**t" (via Fox8):

The inaccurate and misleading portrayal of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that was broadcast by cable TV star Tucker Carlson on Monday night has drawn strong rebuke from some of those inside the Capitol that day – including the senior senator from North Carolina. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) described the efforts by Fox News’ Carlson to downplay the violent attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election as “bull—-.” […] Tillis, following strong if not equally inflammatory comments about Carlson’s performance by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York), Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), the chief of the Capitol Police and others, didn’t mince words when meeting with reporters in the halls of the Capitol. “I was here,” Tillis told NBC News. I was down there, and I saw maybe a few tourists, people who got caught up in things.

Over 41,000 hours of security footage were given to Carlson by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The unedited footage revealed what we on the Right already knew—this wasn’t worse than the 9/11 attacks, Fort Sumpter 2.0, or Pearl Harbor revisited. It was thousands of people who trespassed and then engaged in sightseeing. Some were violent and attacked police, but the overwhelming majority did not.

Capitol Police escorted the QAnon Shaman. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was not the first to leave. And this minor riot has since been used by the Left and the corrupt Justice Department to engage in a prolonged legal campaign of prosecutorial overreach to punish people with whom Democrats disagree. Senator, you didn’t have to weigh in on this and create more enemies. Also, thanks for allowing the liberal media to frame the fallout as one having a "bipartisan" fallout.

We've seen the footage, Thom. The mind control exercise is over.