If He Wins, Trump Vows to Build a Massive Deportation Force

Is it another campaign ploy, or is he serious this time? Either way, it would probably re-trigger the Left and earn more support among the conservative base. When Donald Trump announced his intention to run for president in 2016, he caused panic among liberal America when he proposed a mass deportation force if elected. Trump walked it back once he won the race, but he’s now circling back to this policy proposal since Joe Biden has allowed the southern border to devolve into chaos. The deportation force proposal was floated in November of 2015, three months after he came down those beautiful escalators to announce his presidential run.

It’s now back. At the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, the former president proposed the largest domestic deportation operation in history, and you’re going to need an immigration enforcement army to execute this properly (via Washington Examiner):

Former President Donald Trump unveiled plans for a mass deportation should he win a second term as president in 2024 during his Conservative Political Action Conference keynote. "Under my leadership, we will use all necessary state, local, federal, and military resources to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history," Trump told the CPAC audience Saturday. "We will pick them up, and we will throw them out of our country, and there will be no questions asked." During the fiscal year of 2022, encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border broached record-breaking levels, drawing outrage from many conservatives. Trump slammed the Biden administration for the crisis. He further claimed that his administration stockpiled supplies to construct a border wall, but President Joe Biden's team "took it away and they hid it."

At first, I did think this proposal was ridiculous, along with the apparent public relations shortfalls. We’re going door-to-door rounding up illegal aliens is fraught with danger, but this border crisis, exacerbated by Biden, has led to these extreme measures. The logistical component alone would be herculean, but we know where a good chunk of these illegals resides, especially those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, who had to admit they were here illegally and give their address to receive protective status. It’s a red meat item, but first Trump needs to win the GOP nomination again and the general first, so let’s just simmer down.