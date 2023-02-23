Bernie Sanders' Inadvertent Viral Moment on TikTok

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is too old to get into the social media game in the vein of younger progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, especially regarding TikTok. But that doesn’t mean the self-described democratic socialist can escape its presence. The Vermont leftist is currently on a book tour and was caught in the backdrop of a TikTok post and reacted just as you’d expect: curiously dismissive. Is he grumpy? Maybe, but i’s comedy gold and a light moment in our highly contentious political climate (via Fox News):

Whomst among us hasn’t experienced Resting Bernie Face after encountering an influencer in the wild? https://t.co/NLFwDlw58O

In a viral moment, a grumpy-looking Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stumbled into the camera frame of a TikTok video being filmed on the street in New York City.

While in the city on a book tour, the lawmaker and former presidential candidate walked out of a hotel and into the TikTok video of creator Taylor Champ as she and the building’s doorman were in the middle of a choreographed performance.

The 5-second clip depicted both the creator and the doorman attempting to nail their moves as a disgruntled-looking Sanders and his wife Jane walked right up behind them, initially unaware the duo were in the middle of recording.

The somewhat annoyed expression on Sanders' face was unmistakable as he quickly realized he followed his wife into frame. He then quickly changed direction and got out of the shot.

Sanders’ wife walked in between the camera and dancers and apologized for it when she realized what was going on.

After recording, Champ realized that the famous face had graced her film. Shocked by the coincidence, she exclaimed, "Wait, Bernie Sanders was right there?! So funny, what a moment!"