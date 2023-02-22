Did Buttigieg Just Admit That He's Not in Ohio Because...He's Taking 'Personal Time'?

Katie wrote yesterday that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg could squeeze some time into his packed schedule* to visit East Palestine, Ohio, the site of the recent train derailment that has the makings of an environmental catastrophe. Bodies of water in the immediate area are contaminated, with toxic plumes from the crash site impacting the local wild and farm life. Scores of fish and chickens have died. It took two weeks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to agree to distribute federal aid, but only after former President Donald Trump announced he would visit its beleaguered residents. Before that, however, Biden rejected approving federal disaster aid.

There would have been immediate assistance if this were in a blue state, but East Palestine is overwhelmingly white, Republican, and very much MAGA country. The Left couldn’t care less about this disaster; the same goes for the liberal media: they want these people to die. But Petey should have been there right around the time the Environmental Protection Agency decided to make a stop by. Pete doesn’t do any work, opting to go on what feels like permanent paternity leave. He sat and did nothing as the supply chain crisis engulfed the nation. He let the airline industry crash and burn over the holidays. Southwest Airlines was the epicenter of an extensive flight cancellation calamity due to shoddy software that the government was aware of for months.

And instead of addressing this rail accident, Buttigieg is taking jabs at construction for being too white. Like Biden, for every crisis which comes under his purview, Pete has failed to resolve it. For every crisis that’s been forewarned, Pete sits and does nothing.

When Jennie Taer of the Daily Caller asked if he had anything to say to the residents of East Palestine, Pete pretty much said he couldn’t be bothered because he was taking “personal time.” It’s a cringeworthy clip that shows Pete, despite his career in public life, has much work to do on the media training front. The man does nothing for the country. Did this guy admit he’s not in Ohio because he’s too busy not working?

*I’m being sarcastic