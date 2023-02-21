Adam Schiff Is Having a Meltdown Over Newly Released January 6 Footage
Something Could Be Very Wrong With Biden's Photo-Op With Zelensky
Pete Buttigieg Decides He'll Finally Show Up in East Palestine
Philly Mayor: You Cannot Back Police Unless You Back Gun Control
Supreme Court Hears Cases That Could Pierce Big Tech
EPA Hits Norfolk Southern With Cleanup Demands in East Palestine
How Biden Is Screwing Around With Obama's Legacy
Here's What the Mayor of East Palestine Had to Say About Biden's Trip...
Reports: Lemon Is Getting 'Squeezed' at CNN
Bill Maher Lobs a Key Question About the Latest COVID News
An Author’s Classic Children’s Books Have Been Subject to ‘Woke’ Censorship
Liberal City Considers Repealing Law Boycotting Conservative States
House Democrat to Leave Congress in June
Youngkin Orders Department of Education to Review the College Board’s AP African American...
Tipsheet

Nurse Whose Been Masking and Jabbed Multiple Times Devastated by Recent COVID Test

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 21, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

COVID is over, but registered nurse Monica McLemore, who has her pronouns in her bio on Twitter, is devastated because she contracted the virus. She’s been jabbed multiple times and still wears a mask—so she’s also mentally ill. She protected her tweets for some time, but screenshots last forever. McLemore was “heartbroken” and “sad” over the diagnosis. Her reaction was not nearly as bad as a girl who recorded her rapid test and broke down emotionally when the result was positive last January. McLemore’s response was more of a mini meltdown. Still, the masking and the multiple shots are eye-roll-worthy.


Those who have recovered from infection already have natural antibodies that protect them from severe illness. They don’t need the shot or need to be boosted. I don’t know if Ms. McLemore had the infection, but she shouldn’t feel “sad.” That’s the lingering stigma her side and the liberal media inflicted upon the masses with this pandemic. The vaccine isn’t a silver bullet regarding infection—another lie peddled by the Biden administration. 

Recommended

Adam Schiff Is Having a Meltdown Over Newly Released January 6 Footage Katie Pavlich

The COVID vaccine is akin to the flu shot. For those who dodged initial infection pre-vaccine, it might provide that protection against severe illness, but you can still get the disease. This circus became even more rambunctious with the medical experts’ penchant to get everyone vaccinated, some of which were accompanied by threats of loss of employment for some people. 

At this point, I don’t care—no one should. Everyone needs to get on with their lives.

Tags: CORONAVIRUS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Schiff Is Having a Meltdown Over Newly Released January 6 Footage Katie Pavlich
Defendants Dumbfounded After Judge Warns Their Chats Are Being Leaked Mia Cathell
Something Could Be Very Wrong With Biden's Photo-Op With Zelensky Katie Pavlich
Bill Maher Lobs a Key Question About the Latest COVID News Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Probably Regrets Saying This About Social Security Spencer Brown
House Democrat to Leave Congress in June Madeline Leesman
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Adam Schiff Is Having a Meltdown Over Newly Released January 6 Footage Katie Pavlich