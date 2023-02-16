Biden Admits Ordering Missiles to Take Out 'Objects' That Were Likely Weather Balloons
Tipsheet

How a Catalytic Converter Thief Met the Wheels of Justice

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 16, 2023 1:35 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Crime doesn’t pay the axiom you hear from your parents or any other role model. It could also get you killed. You don’t need to watch a mobster movie to know that this life is likely fraught with violence. Even car thieves face mortal danger. And for one, in Palmdale, California, an attempt to take someone’s catalytic converter proved fatal. 

One man was trying to saw off one from a Ford Excursion, but he was soon met with the wheels of justice. That being the driver, who didn’t know there was a man under the vehicle, ran him over. The man who attempted to steal later died from his injuries. 

The scene of the incident was at a local parking lot, where the driver, a woman, was asleep as the criminal got under her car. She woke up, started the vehicle, and then ran over the would-be catalytic converter thief (via LA Times): 

A man was run over and killed Tuesday after he allegedly crawled under a parked SUV and tried to steal the catalytic converter in Palmdale, authorities said. 

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at a retail parking lot in the 39000 block of 10th Street West, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. 

Four people were inside a vehicle parked near a Ford Excursion, according to the Sheriff’s Department. A man got out of the vehicle and crawled under the SUV, where he began trying to saw off the catalytic converter. 

Play stupid games, and win stupid prizes.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

