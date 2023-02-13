Mass Shooting at the Michigan State University Leaves Three Dead; UPDATE: Suspect Is Dead.

Three people are dead after the tragic mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University. Five others were wounded in the assault. The suspect opened fire at multiple locations, the first being Berkey Hall a little after 8:15 Monday night. The school issued a shelter-in-place alert around 8:31. The shooter is said to have also made his way to MSU Union.

UPDATE: The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond. pic.twitter.com/FIUligmEBC — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: IM East is being secured. It appears there is only one suspect at this time. pic.twitter.com/URHdQFAQyR — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: The suspect description is a short male with a mask, possibly Black. Please continue to shelter in place. We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus. pic.twitter.com/7imm32DhAA — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities. Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yqRLqMkyUL — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: There are 3 confirmed fatalities. This is in addition to the 5 victims who have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/on3iPHhsfK — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

The school has canceled classes for the next two days and told its students to keep away from campus during this period. The suspect is still at large and is said to be “black male, shorter in statue, wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a ball cap,” according to the police (via Fox News):

A gunman opened fire inside an academic hall on Michigan State University's campus on Monday evening, leaving three people dead and five others wounded, according to police. The suspect, described as a short Black male wearing black pants, a blue jacket, and red shoes, was still on the run as of 11:40 p.m. All five wounded victims, some of whom have life-threatening injuries, were transported to Sparrow Hospital for treatment. Hundreds of law enforcement officers from several different agencies were involved in the search for the suspect on MSU's 5,200-acre campus. […] The FBI, ATF, Michigan State Police, and other agencies were assisting on campus. The FAA implemented temporary flight restrictions over MSU's campus through Wednesday.

To be clear: Police say there is one suspect, one death, and five people injured taken to the hospital at MSU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 14, 2023

Thoughts and prayers to the victims, though I’m sure what will overshadow everything, including the work of law enforcement when they apprehend this individual, will be the call for more gun control, which will not happen.

CNN's Alisyn Camerota: "Campus police tweeted that the suspected gunman is a short male with a mask. That's basically all we know."



She leaves out how they also said the suspect is "possibly black." pic.twitter.com/ZjYcQ9D1Kz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: The suspect has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

UPDATE: The suspect has been located off campus. It appears he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no longer a threat to campus and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. pic.twitter.com/6s2KGvoKpV — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023



