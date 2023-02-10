Is Joe Biden Going to Run? Of Course, He Is
Suspect Who Assaulted Dem Rep Has Been Identified and Arrested
Did You Notice What’s Ironic About the Dems’ Fears Over the House GOP...
Sounds Like Sen. Fetterman Regrets Not Taking a Longer Break After Stroke
Biden Ignores Actual Bipartisanship So He Can Call Republicans Racist
Mika Brzezinski: Joe Biden Has Nothing to Do With His Son's Scandals
'Hands Off DC': Local Reporter Upset GOP Voted Against Capital's Soft-on-Crime Bill
Matt Walsh Leaves Dem Lawmaker Speechless With This Simple Question About Gender-Affirming...
Biden Was Asked About the Threat From the Chinese Spy Balloon. Here's How...
Do Republicans 'Want Medicare and Social Security to Sunset'?
All-Democrat Hispanic Caucus Down to Zero Staff Members: Report
The Obvious Problem
Report: Whistleblower Exposes 'Permanent Harm' Being Inflicted at Pediatric 'Gender Affirm...
Children’s Hospital Responds to Disturbing Allegations From Former Gender Clinic Staffer
Tipsheet

A Top Biden White House Staffer Is Bolting at the End of the Month

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 10, 2023 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

It’s been over two years since the Biden administration took office, so these staff shake-ups aren’t new. It’s routine for top staffers to leave after 18 months or so for more lucrative opportunities in the private sector, including book deals. This isn’t like the West Wing, where Allison Janney’s character C.J. Cregg remained White House Press Secretary for years. One would need to be institutionalized if this were to happen in real life. 

With White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain heading for the exits, communications director Kate Bedingfield is also giving her notice. It's for real this time; Bedingfield was set to leave last summer but decided against it (via Fox News):

The White House on Friday announced that President Biden's communications director Kate Bedingfield, who has been with the president since his 2021 inauguration, will step down at the end of this month. 

Bedingfield will be succeeded by Ben LaBolt, a former adviser to President Barack Obama and current strategist for the communications agency Bully Pulpit Interactive.   

Prior to serving as White House communications director, Bedingfield worked as then-Vice President Biden's communications director in 2015-2016, and then found a role on his successful 2020 presidential campaign as deputy campaign manager. 

[…] 

Before working for Biden, Bedingfield served in the Obama White House as associate communications director, deputy director of media affairs, and director of rapid response.

It is tempting to insinuate that rats are leaving a sinking ship, and if the Democrats got rolled in the 2022 midterms, maybe you could make that joke. But this is just the typical staff turnover you see two years into an administration. So, don’t be shocked if you see Ms. Bedingfield as the newest contributor to CNN or MSNBC in the future, or she could go back to the Motion Picture Association of America. Who knows. Being on a winning presidential campaign in this position affords you many opportunities.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You Notice What’s Ironic About the Dems’ Fears Over the House GOP Investigating the FBI? Matt Vespa
All-Democrat Hispanic Caucus Down to Zero Staff Members: Report Madeline Leesman
Matt Walsh Leaves Dem Lawmaker Speechless With This Simple Question About Gender-Affirming Treatment Leah Barkoukis
Suspect Who Assaulted Dem Rep Has Been Identified and Arrested Matt Vespa
Smithsonian Is About to Get a Brutal Lesson in Constitutional Rights Matt Vespa
We Deserve Reparations From Stupid People Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Did You Notice What’s Ironic About the Dems’ Fears Over the House GOP Investigating the FBI? Matt Vespa