Did You Catch the Major Problem With a Dem Rep's Tantrum About Constitutional Carry?

Pour a drink and pull up a seat for this one because it’s unbelievably stupid and priceless in entertainment value. I can’t even get mad over this outburst from Florida Democratic Congressman Maxwell Frost because the whole thing is just oozing ignorance. He’s only 26 years old, and I’m not trying to eviscerate the young man. He does have more guts than most, sacrificing his 20s and his privacy for a career in public life, making him susceptible to a slew of political attacks. That comes with being a duly elected member of Congress, and he painted a massive target on his back regarding Florida’s constitutional carry push.

There are arguments against this gun policy. They’re nonsensical, but they exist. Frost fell into the trap that most in his generation fall into when something upsets them: they use words and phrases that are incongruent or irrelevant to the debate. Frost said that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to loosen its gun laws to something more in keeping with the Second Amendment is “fascism.”

Joy Reid: Florida "is now thinking about going permit-less carry...with very little in the way of a background check. What is happening?!"



Rep. Maxwell Frost: "It's fascism." pic.twitter.com/9Bm1kpB6Xf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 8, 2023

No, Mr. Frost, fascist governments don’t encourage the right of their citizens to own firearms, let alone carry them in public. If there are people carrying guns, it will be the many agents from the secret police and intelligence agencies that keep everyone in such a society under constant surveillance. It circles back to that saying: “I saw a movie where only the government was allowed to own guns, and it’s called Schindler’s List.”

He claims constitutional carry will lead to people dying since it’s a policy that lacks common sense. It is well that he made these remarks on Joy Reid’s show on MSNBC because she’s also someone who is unspooled. Whoever is on Mr. Frost’s communications team prepared him egregiously since half the country is or has joined the permitless/constitutional carry club as of this year. Second, if this is “fascism,” then Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a self-described democratic socialist, represents the wrong state; deep blue Vermont has been a constitutional carry state for years.

Last time I checked, Vermont is a heavily armed state, but it’s not a shooting gallery up there. It’s ironic that Vermont, a Democratic bastion amid a sea of liberals in New England, had and kept such a law in place, even with all the hyperbole surrounding mass shootings.

Mr. Frost should speak so damning about the allies to his Democratic colleagues, especially one as popular as Bernie Sanders.