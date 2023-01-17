Ex-Defense Official: I Signed Disinfo Letter on Hunter's Laptop But Knew Contents Were Real

When younger Americans ask when American institutions lost their credibility, I’ll direct them to the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee. For all the talk about Trump being a threat to these establishments, the call was coming from inside the house, from the Democratic Party, which was willing to do anything to win an election in 2020. When news broke that a laptop from Hunter Biden was discovered and its contents reviewed, exposing alleged dirty deals with disreputable characters—the October Surprise had arrived.

There was a problem: the liberal media and their allies in Silicon Valley suffocated the story. The New York Post, which obtained a copy of the hard drive from Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, had their social media account frozen for days after they initially reported on the development. It saved Biden’s presidential campaign. It was routinely dismissed as Russian disinformation by those we trust to protect this country. Now, one former top intelligence official admits that he knew the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop were authentic but signed the letter by current and former spooks, all Democratic Party allies, who said this was a Russian spy game (via NY Post):

A former top intelligence official who signed on to a letter attacking The Post’s bombshell 2020 reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop as Russian disinformation has now admitted he knew a “significant portion” of the recovered files “had to be real” – but doesn’t regret dismissing the exposé. Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director, was one of 51 erstwhile intelligence brass who issued the public letter on Oct. 19, 2020 — five days after The Post began a series of reports on the now-first son’s shady overseas business dealings. “All of us figured that a significant portion of that content had to be real to make any Russian disinformation credible,” said Wise — who didn’t respond when The Post reached out for an explanation in March of last year, but found his tongue when he spoke to The Australian. The Oct. 19 letter — whose signatories included former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, former Director of National intelligence James Clapper, and former CIA Director John Brennan — went out of its way to cast doubt on the legitimacy of The Post’s scoop, devoting five paragraphs to explaining “factors that make us suspicious of Russian involvement” while slipping in the caveat that “we do not know if the emails … are genuine or not and … we do not have evidence of Russian involvement.”

Again, another time the quiet part was said out loud by these folks. The Twitter Files, while not earth-shattering news, is another example; conservatives knew there were institutional biases but now have the hard evidence to prove it. And the Hunter Biden laptop was proven to be authentic, granted the seal of approval by the Democrat press long after the NY Post posted their initial story—the NYT piece is virtually identical.

The 2020 election proved that they’re more willing to defend the interests of the Democratic Party than that of the United States—you all know this. There is a deep state, and they’re waging war against us. The CIA, FBI, the DHS—a traitorous bunch—are all out to get us for differing political views.

To wrap one’s mind around how someone can sign a letter to say something is disinformation but also genuine—but also conservative media hasn’t reviewed the contents—is staggering. It can only be described by James Jesus Angleton, a former top spy at the CIA, who said, “Deception is a state of mind and the mind of the state.”