Oh, So That's Why NYC's Mayor Went to the Border

New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited the southern border. One could ask why, as a mayor, can’t do much of anything regarding federal immigration policy. He can voice his opinions, and he has done so, but New York City isn’t at the frontlines of this crisis that has lasted over a generation. It seems a bit out of place, like Randi Weingarten, a teachers union president, visiting Ukraine. All she did with that trip was showing her members that she was perfectly fine blowing their dues on useless international trips. But Mayor Adams is surveying the southern border for a simple reason: money. Illegal immigration is costing the Big Apple $2 billion (via NY Post):

Mayor Eric Adams is heading to El Paso, Texas … to witness first hand the southern border crisis whose economic hit to the city he now says will be double the $1 billion he had projected. “Our price tag could be anywhere from $1.5 to $2 billion. That’s the price tag that we are facing,” Adams revealed Friday during a Caribbean Power Jam Radio interview. The new double-trouble estimate for New York City is also twice as much as the mayor has previously asked the Joe Biden administration to fork over to help pay for the burden on New Yorkers. “We have to ask ourselves, where we [were] already dealing with a potential $5, $6 billion budget deficit in the outyears. Where does that money come from?” said Adams, a day after he announced cuts to just about every city agency. “That money comes from our schools. It comes from our public safety, our hospitals, our infrastructure, our ACS services, those are our tax dollars that it’s coming from and we got to see an impact in every service we have in the city,” said Adams.

It’s costing you money to house and support people who shouldn’t be here, mayor. You don’t say—and you know there are many policies to curb this influx of illegals, Mr. Adams. It’s called finishing the border wall, deporting people who shouldn’t be here, and once and for all killing catch-and-release antics that hamstring our border enforcement officials. But we know Mayor Adams won’t do that because he’s a Democrat. Then again, his political power base in the city isn’t reliant heavily on progressive whites and woke clowns, which is why some left-wing outlets were worried about an Adams mayoralty.

Your party is prolonging the crisis, mayor, and making you pay for it. Republican governors brought the border to you when they started to drop off dozens of illegals in your backyard. Everyone is paying for your party’s incompetence on immigration. Democrats used to be hardcore about the border; look at the recommendations from former Rep. Barbara Jordan (D-TX), a black Democrat whose policy suggestions would have the woke mob after her posthaste.

You saw the crisis firsthand, mayor. What are you going to do?