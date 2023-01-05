Authorities Release Chilling Details in Case Against Idaho Murder Suspect
Speaker Stalemate Continues As McCarthy Loses on 7th and 8th Ballots
Why Hasn't McCarthy Made the Case for McCarthy?
Tucker Carlson Criticized Crenshaw for Using 'Terrorists' Label — Crenshaw Responds
Biden Reveals New Plan to Finally Address Raging Border Crisis
Elon Musk Makes an Endorsement in the Battle for House Speaker
'Can I Finish?': Hannity and Boebert Get Into Fiery Debate Over Speaker Standoff
Kennedy Has Made a Decision About the Louisiana Governor's Race
Pennsylvania Republicans Elect ‘Democrat-Turned-Independent’ as House Speaker
Michigan's Debbie Stabenow to Retire for 2024
George Santos, Dishonesty, and 'Aboutism'
Former Funeral Home Operators Sentenced for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Byron Donalds, Dan Bishop Respond to Cori Bush's Vile Insults
The FDA Is Making Abortion Even More Dangerous for Women
Tipsheet

There's a New Update on Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 05, 2023 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

We still don’t have a winner for the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended indefinitely in the first quarter after a scary injury occurred to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He suffered a cardiac episode that could have killed him. Hamlin’s heart stopped, and CPR was administered before he was whisked away to a nearby hospital, being admitted to the intensive care unit in critical condition. The good news at that time was that his pulse was restored.

Hamlin had the whole league rally around him; his modest charity goal of $2,500 for a toy drive before the game has collected more than $6 million in donations. We don’t know what caused his heart to stop, and I won’t speculate here—some supposed medical experts were saying he was brain-dead. He’s not. Hamlin can tell us what happened, but until that time—let’s hold back. We know that Hamlin opened his eyes today, was responsive, and squeezed the hands of family members close to him.

The debate on the periphery here is what will come of this game. The Bengals were leading 7-3 in the first quarter before Hamlin collapsed after tackling Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. Even with both teams already clinching playoff spots, this wasn’t a throwaway game for either franchise. The Bills may have won the AFC East again, but they needed a win in the Nati to secure the all-important first seed in the playoffs. The Bengals could have won the AFC North with a win over Buffalo Monday. Will the game be rescheduled? The league and the players on both teams are more concerned about Hamlin’s health and continued recovery.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Authorities Release Chilling Details in Case Against Idaho Murder Suspect Spencer Brown
The Coup We Never Knew Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Is Not Going Third-Party, But He Could Still Try to Blow Everything Up Kurt Schlichter
Speaker Stalemate Continues As McCarthy Loses Again on 7th Ballot Spencer Brown
2023’s First List of Openly Gay Transgender Non-white Accomplishments! Ann Coulter
Byron Donalds, Dan Bishop Respond to Cori Bush's Vile Insults Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Authorities Release Chilling Details in Case Against Idaho Murder Suspect Spencer Brown