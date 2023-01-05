Here's the Question Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Asked When He Woke Up

Some think football has become a little soft, which regarding sacking quarterbacks is a legitimate debate. For defensive players, it seems they must cuddle the quarterback upon contact to avoid a ‘roughing the passer’ penalty. What happened to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin is different: his heart stopped. The good news today is that Hamlin, who has been in critical condition since Monday night, has regained consciousness. He opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of those around him.

Mr. Hamlin will be okay after a scary medical episode during Monday Night Football. The defensive player also appears that he doesn’t seem brain-dead either, which was a diagnosis the medical Twitter clown brigade tossed around as he was wheeled into the intensive care unit the night he collapsed. Today, Hamlin asked who won the game:

Doctors said after Damar Hamlin awakened last night, he asked in writing who won the game. Doctors told him: “Yes, you won. You’ve won the game of life.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2023

Damar Hamlin asked doctors, “Did we win?”



They told him, “Yes, you won the game of life.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 5, 2023

Next steps: Getting him breathing on his own, continue to improve and then get him home. Lots of work to be done but they’re talking about sending Damar Hamlin home. This is amazing. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 5, 2023

Asked about a return to football at some point, Dr. William Knight says “it truly is too early to have that conversation.” They’re focused on getting him extubated and “on the road to recovery.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 5, 2023

Hamlin initially had a pulse but lost it while being attended to on the field. He received CPR within minutes and his heartbeat was restored. Drs. Knight and Pritts have lauded the work from the medical and athletic training staffs, as well as first responders for their work. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 5, 2023

That was an informative, uplifting press conference from UC Health. The work done by the staff there, as well as the medical and athletic training staffs and first responders at the stadium, was incredible. To those who perform such work everywhere, you’re heroes. Thank you. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 5, 2023

Doctors reportedly told him he won. He won the game of his life—literally.

This is why it’s stupid for anyone, especially medical professionals, on social media to diagnose from the armchair. Hamlin is communicating via handwriting because he’s been intubated. He will not be playing this week or next, possibly ending his season. The NFL suspended the Monday night game indefinitely following Hamlin’s injury. The Bills needed a win to set up potentially clinching the #1 seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Bengals needed a win to secure the AFC North.