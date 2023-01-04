Trump Delivered a Message to Anti-McCarthy Rebels, but They Know What He Meant

Spencer will keep you updated on yet another day of self-flagellation as we try to elect a House speaker. He’ll have the vote count, but on the fourth ballot—Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) fell short. McCarthy’s camp has been devising a way to get their man over the top with fewer than 218 votes. It’s happened before with Nancy Pelosi and John Boehner; they just need over ten anti-McCarthy rebels to vote present. That didn’t happen, and these folks seemed as united in their opposition against Mr. McCarthy as the Democrats are in their support for Hakeem Jeffries.

I asked Donalds if he would accept the nomination. Did not rule it out and said only: "We gotta quorum in first." https://t.co/GfAa20RHzU — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) January 4, 2023

CHIP ROY stands to nominate BYRON DONALDS for speaker — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 4, 2023

So far, McCarthy hasn't moved any of the holdouts, which isn't a great sign after they adjourned and tried to flip votes last night.



12 House Rs have so far voted for Donalds, though we still have a ways before this roll is done. No new votes against him either -- so far. https://t.co/dGkZAKB5we — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 4, 2023

BOB GOOD tells me when I asked if he plans to vote for Jordan again: “I think you're gonna see a another high quality, very capable candidate emerge here on this next day.” — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 4, 2023

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who doesn’t want this job, was the rebels’ House speaker nominee yesterday. Today, it’s Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL)—but it’s clear that they don’t have a plan and no nominee who has the votes to become speaker. What about Donald Trump’s pro-McCarthy post on Truth Social, urging House Republicans to back McCarthy? It didn’t resonate with some of his staunchest allies on the Hill, who happen also to be anti-McCarthyites, because they know when they’re being pressured or not—and these remarks were not it:

“Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA, THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE ‘HOUSE’ TWICE!” he said on Truth Social. “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB - JUST WATCH!”

Jonathan Allen was able to decipher the meaning:

It’s worth noting that the anti-McCarthy lawmakers — Gaetz, Perry et al — can tell the difference between Trump reiterating support for McCarthy and Trump attacking the rebels to pressure them to flip into McCarthy’s camp.



In other words, Trump isn’t hammering his allies. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) January 4, 2023

And that’s key. The circus will continue. Stay tuned.

Supporting McCarthy is the worst Human Resources decision President Trump has ever made.



Sad!https://t.co/x4Z17oS6t6 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 4, 2023

One House GOP office tells me that they are strongly considering voting against McCarthy if if this gridlock persists. Perhaps not this 4th ballot, but it could be soon. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 4, 2023



