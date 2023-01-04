‘Non-Binary’ Founder of Indigenous Artists’ Collective Accused of Faking Native American H...
Tipsheet

Trump Delivered a Message to Anti-McCarthy Rebels, but They Know What He Meant

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 04, 2023 12:50 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Spencer will keep you updated on yet another day of self-flagellation as we try to elect a House speaker. He’ll have the vote count, but on the fourth ballot—Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) fell short. McCarthy’s camp has been devising a way to get their man over the top with fewer than 218 votes. It’s happened before with Nancy Pelosi and John Boehner; they just need over ten anti-McCarthy rebels to vote present. That didn’t happen, and these folks seemed as united in their opposition against Mr. McCarthy as the Democrats are in their support for Hakeem Jeffries. 

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who doesn’t want this job, was the rebels’ House speaker nominee yesterday. Today, it’s Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL)—but it’s clear that they don’t have a plan and no nominee who has the votes to become speaker. What about Donald Trump’s pro-McCarthy post on Truth Social, urging House Republicans to back McCarthy? It didn’t resonate with some of his staunchest allies on the Hill, who happen also to be anti-McCarthyites, because they know when they’re being pressured or not—and these remarks were not it:

 “Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA, THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE ‘HOUSE’ TWICE!” he said on Truth Social. “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB - JUST WATCH!”

 Jonathan Allen was able to decipher the meaning:

And that’s key. The circus will continue. Stay tuned.


