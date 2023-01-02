Some People Are Now Burning Their Crocs. Here's Why.
Klobuchar Isn't Fooling Anyone With What She Wants to Regulate on Social Media

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 02, 2023 5:15 PM
Democratic National Convention via AP

If there’s one issue that should scare liberals and conservatives, it’s their elected representatives talking about social media companies and regulations. Both parties are garbage on these issues and ignorant of the parade of horribles that could unfold if they pass such heinous protocols to combat bias or the spread of so-called misinformation. Conservatives have legitimate grievances concerning shadow banning, censorship, and arbitrary suspensions on platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Democrats have less of a leg to stand on since their main issue is the proliferation of stories that make their side look bad in the eyes of the public.

I would say an unhealthy chunk of liberals is still convinced that 100,000 rubles worth of ads tiled the 2016 election. 

The methods by which both sides try to regulate social media are just laughable and will probably cause more harm than good. Elected representatives on the Hill are not well-briefed on the intricacies of the Internet, which was displayed by the late Sen. Ted Stevens (R-AK), who described the Internet as a series of tubes. 

Liberals must deal with the concept of free speech, even if they find it despicable. We do— we endure the trove of nonsense and historical illiteracy that barrels out of the mouths of your unhinged clown posse daily. Conservatives must contend with the reality that Silicon Valley will always be progressive and that there will be bias but learn to persevere through it as we have done with such partisanship within the media since immemorial.   

For now, the best remedy is a line of communication to contest specific administrative actions by these companies. If you can challenge a flagged post, which often gets lifted, then that should suffice at present because what Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) wants is just insane: 

Hence, I don’t trust anyone here regarding regulations for social media companies.

