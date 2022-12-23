Here's the Lone Democrat Who Voted Against the $1.7 Trillion Omnibus

I know I used to say that this Democratic Congress got nothing done, which for the most part, is true, but two grand slams obviously make the stat sheet. The Democrats passed two massive trillion-dollar spending bills, the former set off the inflation wildfire that’s scorched America’s working families, and now this $1.7 trillion omnibus monstrosity. It sailed through the Senate on a 68-29 vote, despite Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-UT) best efforts to either derail it or include some conservative provisions in it, like extending Title 42, but all fell short. The House passed the mega-legislation earlier this afternoon on a 225-201 vote. Nine Republicans voted for the bill, while one lone Democrat voted against it (via NBC News):

The House on Friday voted to finalize a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to President Joe Biden and marking the end of two years of Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress. The package contains a major boost to military spending and nearly $45 billion in assistance to Ukraine. It overhauls federal election law by revising the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to try to prevent another Jan. 6. The bill funds a swath of domestic programs as well, averting a shutdown and keeping the government funded through next fall. The vote was 225 to 201, largely along part lines. Nine Republicans voted for the measure, including outgoing Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming; John Katko and Chris Jacobs of New York; Adam Kinzinger and Rodney Davis of Illinois; Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington; and Fred Upton of Michigan.

9 GOP yeas on the omnibus bill:

1.Rep. Jamie Herrera-Beutler (R-WA)

2.John Katko (R-NY)

3.Rodney Davis (R-IL)

4.Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)

5.Liz Cheney (R-WY)

6.Fred Upton (R-MI)

7.Chris Jacobs (R-NY)

8.Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

9.Steve Womack (R-AR) — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 23, 2022





And the lone Democratic vote was from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), whose opposition to the legislation remains a mystery (via Business Insider):

Welcome to the Libertarian Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez https://t.co/dS2baNWZ5r — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 23, 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Friday became the lone Democrat in Congress to oppose a sweeping $1.7 trillion bipartisan spending plan that otherwise largely passed along party lines. While it is not clear why Ocasio-Cortez opposed the bill, the legislation provides $858 billion in funding for Pentagon programs, a major defense-related spending boost that was touted by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans who supported the bill. Ocasio-Cortez has previously argued that the US should reduce its defense-related spending. A representative for AOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, an Ocasio-Cortez ally and fellow "Squad" member, voted "Present." The spending plan passed the House 225-201-1, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. Biden quickly promised to promptly sign the legislation, which would avert a government shutdown and fund the federal government through most of next year.

One can only speculate now, but like with most of her gripes, the omnibus probably wasn’t left-wing enough. It didn’t spend enough money, or there was one provision that could be viewed as minutiae but seen as a dealbreaker for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, who does have a reputation to keep being the House’s most prominent progressive agitator. Opposing a piece of legislation for not being communist enough is par for the course with the Squad.