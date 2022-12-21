Kevin McCarthy Will Reportedly Oppose the $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Bill
Liberal Writer Bodies Liz Cheney As January 6 Committee Ends

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 21, 2022
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The House Select Committee on January 6 is ending. It’ll be gone by the next Congress—and good riddance. The committee was probably slated to be the Democrats’ 2022 attack vehicle funded by the taxpayer to paint Trump and the Republican Party as too extreme for America. It failed because a) no one cared anymore about that little riot, b) Americans knew hyperbole when they saw it, and c) the economy was collapsing. Most Americans don’t care or have the time to worry about the trivial matters that consume rich white liberals with dread. With the economy in recession, the Left tried everything to put this committee’s work front and center, even hosting primetime hearings that no one watched. Its slate of star witnesses were unreliable former Trump staffers who unsurprisingly vanished from the airwaves, their goal of landing a fat media contract shredded by their pervasive inconsistencies. This body was, however, a favorite pet project of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who tried to use it to re-establish herself as a dominant voice within the GOP. 

It failed miserably—Cheney was primarily challenged and lost nearly 40 points. Being from marrow-red Wyoming, you must work tediously to get yourself fired as a Republican. Even after her humiliating defeat, Cheney remains determined to stop Trump and purge his influence from the GOP, blithely unaware that Wyoming voters rejected her vision for the party’s future. We also know that no Democrat would stick their neck out to help her—they hate her too.

Her insufferable self-righteousness isn’t lost on just conservatives. Liberal reporter Glenn Greenwald body-slammed the Wyoming Republican with one tweet proving the hatred for Cheney is bipartisan. 

After all that, the Biden Department of Justice, corrupt as they are, isn’t going to touch the committee’s referrals against Donald Trump. So, it was many months of whining, hyperbolic theater, and outright government waste.

