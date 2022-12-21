What Caused a Hollywood Actor to Have an Epiphany About the COVID Lockdowns

There are forgivable things at the outset of the COVID pandemic. Most did stay home during the first six weeks and adhere to the protocols, but the perpetual extensions of emergency powers, along with Democrats using backdoor political stunts, thanks to COVID, to unilaterally change election laws exposed the game. Government can and does take things for a spin under emergency powers. Blessedly, after the pervasive bumbling of the CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci concerning them doling out contradictory or outright science fiction post-Omicron, the mask mandates aren’t coming back, the lockdowns are dead, and our kids are gratefully back at school. They need to be—math and reading scores have been set back 20 years. And then came the ghoulish game of Democrats laughing at unvaccinated people dying.

Tim Robbins appears to have been one of those folks who also took the COVID protocols as gospel. In an interview on Russell Brand’s podcast, Robbins explains his journey toward realizing that the lockdowns, the COVID vaccine mandates— everything about the pandemic turned us into “tribal, angry, vengeful people.” It only took him a trip to the United Kingdom to realize that those who were against the lockdowns weren’t “National Front Nazis.” Of course, he could have experienced the same epiphany here, but that’s beside the point. Robbins attended this anti-lockdown mark in the UK out of curiosity (via The Blaze):

Leftist actor Tim Robbins appeared on British comedian Russell Brand's podcast this week to retroactively denounce the politicization of health policies during the pandemic and to express remorse about his uncritical acceptance of the media's COVID-19 narrative. In the Dec. 18 episode of Brand's podcast, Robbins, an Academy Award-winning actor, explained his journey from strict compliance with government edicts early in the pandemic to one of doubt about the inerrancy of so-called health experts and the official narrative constructed around COVID-19, vaccination, lockdowns, and masking. […] "I bought into it. ... I was masking everywhere. I was keeping my social distance. I was adhering to the requests made of me, and I felt angry at people that didn't do that," Robbins told Brand. […] Although he saw thriving areas that were not strictly following statist health protocols when he drove across the U.S., it was not until he visited the United Kingdom that Robbins acknowledged the possibility that he may have been wrong to unquestioningly accept the official pandemic narrative. In Britain, he "noticed a lot of people were not adhering again to these requests made by their government. I thought, well, they're going to have a hard day coming up, that there will be some serious death here." "When I saw that there wasn't a huge death rate [in Britain], after I witnessed personally what was happening, I started to wonder more and more about what we were being told and whether it was true or not." […] "I saw the way that they were being described in the press, and it wasn't true," he said. "These were not, you know, National Front Nazis. These were liberals and lefties and people who believed in personal freedom." […] "At first, if you were a Democrat, when Trump was president, well, you weren't going to take that vaccine because it was Trump's vaccine, and then that seemed to somehow change. It was kind of Orwellian. It was like we are no longer at war with East Asia." However, after the political winds shifted and Democrats assumed power during the pandemic, Robbins noted, "If you didn't take the vaccine, you were a Republican." The end result, according to Robbins: "We turned into tribal, angry, vengeful people."

And I like how Robbins, Mr. Andy Dufresne himself, realized the weird 180-degree turn liberals took with the COVID vaccine, which was a Trump initiative. If you took it under Trump, you were taking snake oil, but it was the right thing to do under Biden, who continued this policy.