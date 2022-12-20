What Mike Pence Doesn’t Want to Happen to Donald Trump

Maybe there’s a sprinkle of concern trolling here, though it’s also an opportunity for Mike Pence to show that he’s not a complete anti-Trump Republican. The former vice president commented on the criminal referrals that the House Select Committee on January 6 voted on Monday, which carried four supposed charges against Donald Trump for his actions on the day of the Capitol Building riot.

It’s pure political theater, but it’s all part of the pervasively annoying obsession Democrats and RINO Republicans have toward the former president. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is the most insufferable member on our side of the aisle. Her anti-Trump antics got so bad that the reliably red state of Wyoming, where you need to try hard to lose your job, booted her in the primary.

While Pence might have ulterior motives, he is correct in his assessment of the Biden Department of Justice, which has been off the rails lately:

The former vice president’s comments came hours before the House elect committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot formally voted to refer four criminal charges against Trump, 76, related to Jan. 6 to the Justice Department. “I hope the Justice Department understands the magnitude, the very idea of indicting a former president of the United States,” Pence said on Fox News. “I think that would be terribly divisive in the country at a time when the American people want to see us heal. At this time of year, we’re all thinking about the most important things in our lives, our faith, our family, and my hope is the Justice Department will think very carefully with how they proceed in that regard.” Pence, who was at the Capitol Building with his daughter on Jan. 6, added that Trump’s actions that day were “reckless” but that he is only guilty of taking “bad advice from lawyers.” (NY Post)

Pence might be a 2024 candidate, so he’s trying to strike a chord here with what the projected conservative base will feel: still conservative, but wanting to move on from Donald Trump the man, not his popular policies. Joe Biden opted to keep his SALT provisions in place, not least because they benefitted the working and middle classes and were all-around good tax policies. It explains the waffled line here by declaring Trump to be guilty of exhibiting some reckless behavior but only guilty of taking advice from sub-par legal counsel. The only problem with Pence’s motivations is that the person to truly take the Trump mantle and move the GOP forward with the MAGA movement isn’t Pence, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who might or might not run in the next election. He's more focused on cleaning up the state after two hurricanes hit it.

The FBI raided Trump’s home in August. It might be a Hail Mary regarding bringing formal charges, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Trump is indicted. It also wouldn’t stop the man from his presidential ambitions; indictment or no indictment—Trump is trying to win his job back.