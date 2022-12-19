Rep. Ted Lieu REALLY Does Not Want People to Read the Twitter Files
CNN Chief Reveals What He's Found 'Stunning' Since Taking Over Network
Supreme Court Makes Last-Minute Ruling About Title 42
How the NFL Just Embarrassed Every Team's Owner
While Even Newsom Concerned With End of Title 42, Sen. Padilla Dismisses Issue,...
Trump Slams Biden Border Crisis Ahead of Title 42's End
Martha Radditz Tussles, Fact-Checker Muzzles, and The NY Times Nazi Puzzles
One State Is Set to Eliminate Cash Bail Entirely
White House: Removing Title 42 Does Not Mean the Border Is Open
More Than $3 Million Later, Here's What the January 6th Committee Came Up...
The One Woman Who Dodged a Bullet After the Tillis-Sinema Amnesty Deal Collapsed
Ohio Democratic Senator Up in 2024 Claims Voters in Favor of Thom Tillis'...
Oklahoma Transgender Student Charged With Assaulting Female Students in School Bathroom
The Next Round of the Twitter Files Is Here
'There's Nothing Fake About CNN': Don Lemon Gets Defensive During Interview About J6
Tipsheet

How the NFL Just Embarrassed Every Team's Owner

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 19, 2022 5:15 PM

The National Football League has given notice to its teams’ organizations. It wasn’t necessarily a fine or any form of disciplinary measure, but it was akin to a balance notice that credit card companies deliver to customers—though this reminder was not good. In fact, for some clubs, it might have been downright embarrassing. These figures aren’t included in the salary cap since team organizations aren’t required to make coaching salaries public. Still, for some hires, like former Carolina Panthers Head Coach Matt Ruhle, you know the figure when they ink the contract. 

In his case, it was also an important NFL news story when Panthers owner David Tepper announced that Ruhle had agreed to a six-year, $62 million contract to be the team’s head coach in 2020, only to be fired in-season this year after compiling an 11-27 record. 

Over the past five years, numerous coaches and general managers have been fired, costing teams $800 million. Again, these expenditures don’t impact the hard cap figures, but the message from league officials’ memo to clubs is clear: you’ve all blown boatloads of cash on losers. Reportedly, each team was given a line-by-line breakdown, which I’m sure was like pouring salt in the wound for some organizations like the New York Giants, who are still paying three former coaches (via ESPN): 

NFL officials have informed the owners of the league's 32 franchises that teams have spent $800 million on fired coaches and front-office executives over the past five years, league sources told ESPN. 

The message, delivered this past week at the owners meetings in Dallas, was sent by the league as a reminder that as some franchises mull significant changes at the end of the season, hundreds of millions of dollars have been squandered recently by teams that may need to act less hastily. 

NFL officials went so far as to compose spreadsheets specific to each team about the employees they fired and the costs incurred by the team, according to sources. The league wanted each team to see the exact cost for instability and the employees they paid for services no longer rendered. 

Costs this year already have begun piling up in ways the league is cautioning teams to guard against in the future.

Don’t feel too bad for these coaches. After the New York Giants fired Pat Shurmur, he was later hired as the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, another good-paying job, with the money owed to him from New York on top of that—two paychecks. As for Ruhle, he’s returning to college football, becoming Nebraska’s next coach with an eight-year, $74 million contract, 90 percent of which is guaranteed.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Ted Lieu REALLY Does Not Want People to Read the Twitter Files Rebecca Downs
GOP Senator: Why I'm Getting the Hell Outta Here Matt Vespa
More Than $3 Million Later, Here's What the January 6th Committee Came Up With Spencer Brown
Supreme Court Makes Last-Minute Ruling About Title 42 Julio Rosas
The Pentagon’s Latest Leadership Failure Kurt Schlichter
Former WHO Directors Slam Organization’s Harm Reduction Stance, And with Good Cause Martin Cullip
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Rep. Ted Lieu REALLY Does Not Want People to Read the Twitter Files Rebecca Downs