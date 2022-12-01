The Territory a Hollywood Actress Refuses to Cede to Conservatives

There’s another shocking development regarding the story of liberals suffering trauma from Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. And by surprising, I mean something that was comically predictable. Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano, who was recently roasted for her virtue-signaling about turning in her Tesla to protest Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform, intends to keep her account. Milano said she traded in her Tesla and purchased Volkswagen’s electric vehicle.

“Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model,” she tweeted. She got a quick history lesson about who got Volkswagen off the ground: the Nazis.

I gave back my Tesla.



I bought the VW ev.



I love it.



I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 26, 2022

Milano plainly said that she didn’t want to cede any territory to conservatives or anyone who isn’t mind-warped by American leftism (via Fox News):

Actress Alyssa Milano said Tuesday during "The View" that she would remain on Twitter because she didn't want to "cede that territory." Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Milano about Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter and if the celebrity would stay on the social media platform. "We can’t cede that territory. It’s like turf war. That’s how I look at it," she said. […] "If we’re not representing our side of, of the political discourse, aren’t we just saying, you know what you can have Twitter," Milano pushed back.

When liberals lose, they throw tantrums but eventually deal with the reality of the situation. Twitter no longer offers protections and special privileges to a select liberal elite anymore, which bothers them. Conservatives now have an avenue to disrupt the dissemination of a false narrative that left-wingers manufacture with extraordinary care and lethal efficiency. It’s in the same vein as all the liberals and Hollywood actors who said they would move if a Republican won a presidential election. They made such a declaration in 2004 with George W. Bush and again in 2016 with Donald Trump: no one moved to Canada after these elections.