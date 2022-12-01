Musk Met With Apple's Tim Cook After App Store Controversy. Here's How It...
Biden's Student Loan Bailout Program Hit With Another Legal Blow
The Territory a Hollywood Actress Refuses to Cede to Conservatives
It Looks Like Jim Banks Is Closer to His Next Big Move
On Turning 80
Wake Up -- Balenciaga Is What's Coming
Republicans and Democrats in Congress Need to Stop Rail Strike
For a Party About to Lead the U.S. House, the GOP Is in...
Are We Better Off Now Than Before the ‘Wild West’ Internet?
Ukraine, The Boxer?
China Is Using Big Tech -- So Why Is the West Targeting Musk's...
The Case Against Everyone Else 2024 – Part 2
Is Nancy Pelosi Stupid or Does She Just Know Her Supporters Are?
Responses to Uprising in China Expose Staggering Democrat Hypocrisy
Will This Year's Lame-Duck Session Bring Back a Bad Idea?
Tipsheet

The Territory a Hollywood Actress Refuses to Cede to Conservatives

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 01, 2022 6:15 AM

There’s another shocking development regarding the story of liberals suffering trauma from Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. And by surprising, I mean something that was comically predictable. Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano, who was recently roasted for her virtue-signaling about turning in her Tesla to protest Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform, intends to keep her account. Milano said she traded in her Tesla and purchased Volkswagen’s electric vehicle. 

“Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model,” she tweeted. She got a quick history lesson about who got Volkswagen off the ground: the Nazis.

Milano plainly said that she didn’t want to cede any territory to conservatives or anyone who isn’t mind-warped by American leftism (via Fox News):

 Actress Alyssa Milano said Tuesday during "The View" that she would remain on Twitter because she didn't want to "cede that territory." 

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Milano about Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter and if the celebrity would stay on the social media platform. 

"We can’t cede that territory. It’s like turf war. That’s how I look at it," she said.

[…] 

"If we’re not representing our side of, of the political discourse, aren’t we just saying, you know what you can have Twitter," Milano pushed back.

When liberals lose, they throw tantrums but eventually deal with the reality of the situation. Twitter no longer offers protections and special privileges to a select liberal elite anymore, which bothers them. Conservatives now have an avenue to disrupt the dissemination of a false narrative that left-wingers manufacture with extraordinary care and lethal efficiency. It’s in the same vein as all the liberals and Hollywood actors who said they would move if a Republican won a presidential election. They made such a declaration in 2004 with George W. Bush and again in 2016 with Donald Trump: no one moved to Canada after these elections.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If You Really Wanted to Destroy the U.S., Then... Victor Davis Hanson
The Case Against Everyone Else 2024 – Part 2 Kurt Schlichter
According to Joe Biden, Americans Are All Just a Bunch of Idiots Sarah Arnold
It Looks Like Jim Banks Is Closer to His Next Big Move Rebecca Downs
Musk Met With Apple's Tim Cook After App Store Controversy. Here's How It Went. Leah Barkoukis
Is Nancy Pelosi Stupid or Does She Just Know Her Supporters Are? Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
If You Really Wanted to Destroy the U.S., Then... Victor Davis Hanson