What's Strange About the Idaho College Murders

It’s a horrific and baffling murder case out of the tiny city of Moscow, Idaho. Four college students were found stabbed to death, with authorities having no suspects or leads. It’s been over a week since someone killed Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. All three women were roommates. Mr. Chapin was dating Kernodle.

All four were enjoying a night out on November 12. According to CBS News, Mogen and Goncalves were at a local bar called The Corner Club. The two later grabbed something from a food truck and returned to their off-campus residence. Kernodle and Chapin were at a Sigma Chi house party on the University of Idaho campus. All four victims returned to the house around 1:45 a.m. on November 13. Two other roommates at this home also returned around 1 a.m. Mogen, Kernodle, Chapin, and Goncalves were killed between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The odd part about this heinous crime is that the two other roommates slept through what has been described as a targeted attack. The bodies were discovered around noon on November 13. Police do not think that the person who made the 911 call, whose identity is being withheld, is the killer. It’s also apparent that other people did visit the home on the day the bodies were discovered.

Several persons of interest, including an ex-boyfriend of Ms. Goncalves, have been cleared.

The FBI is now involved in this ongoing investigation.