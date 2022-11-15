Networks Hype Role of 'Political Violence' in Determining Midterm Elections on Sunday Show...
It's Official: The GOP Finally Retakes the House
Judge Blocks Title 42 in Midst of Border Crisis
Russia's Latest Mistake Could Set Off World War III
Gisele Fetterman's Tweet Once Again Raising Chatter About Who's Really in Charge
The Establishment Wins Again in GOP House Whip Race
Mitch McConnell Officially Has a Challenger
New York Man Caught With 20,000 Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Set Free
New York Democrats in Disarray Still Don't Get It on Crime
McCarthy Gets Over First Hurdle in Bid for Speakership
What Mayorkas Said About State of the Border After Another Record-Breaking Month
By the Way, the Biden Administration is Stonewalling an Investigation Into US Afghanistan...
Texas Officially Declares an Invasion at the Southern Border
Firearm Sales Increase Following Oregon’s ‘Extreme’ Gun Control Measure
GOP Lawmaker Announces His Plans to Challenge Manchin for WV Senate Seat in...
Tipsheet

It's Official: The GOP Finally Retakes the House

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 15, 2022 6:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The 2022 election cycle was supposed to be a red wave but ended up being more like the red wedding. The best political climate any opposition party could hope for didn’t generate a wave but a rocky bumper car ride to the House majority—and that’s it. Republicans didn’t retake the Senate or a slew of critical races, which will undoubtedly lead to a debate about Trump’s future in GOP politics. The former president’s top picks all fell short this cycle. I don’t care about the other wins—we’re going by College Football Playoff rules here: two losses can be costly. Alabama knows that all too well this year. 

There are still at least a dozen races left to be called, but the election number crunchers have seen enough. The Republican Party will retake the House, fire Nancy Pelosi, and kill the Biden agenda. The GOP win in Arizona’s sixth congressional race killed Democrats’ hopes for keeping the House.

It’s still a rather sour end to an election season with high hopes for change. Democrats will pop the champagne, exalt in their political victories, and misread the voters’ intent here. The Democrats have been incompetent for 18 months, but the GOP alternative might have been too off the rails for a large chunk of the electorate.

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DeSantis Breaks Silence on Trump's Attacks Spencer Brown
Russia's Latest Mistake Could Set Off World War III Spencer Brown
Kari Lake Responds After Hobbs Projected Winner of Arizona Gubernatorial Race Leah Barkoukis
Gisele Fetterman's Tweet Once Again Raising Chatter About Who's Really in Charge Rebecca Downs
The Establishment Wins Again in GOP House Whip Race Spencer Brown
'Dems Can't Catch a Break': CA-41 Called Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
DeSantis Breaks Silence on Trump's Attacks Spencer Brown