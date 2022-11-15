It's Official: The GOP Finally Retakes the House

The 2022 election cycle was supposed to be a red wave but ended up being more like the red wedding. The best political climate any opposition party could hope for didn’t generate a wave but a rocky bumper car ride to the House majority—and that’s it. Republicans didn’t retake the Senate or a slew of critical races, which will undoubtedly lead to a debate about Trump’s future in GOP politics. The former president’s top picks all fell short this cycle. I don’t care about the other wins—we’re going by College Football Playoff rules here: two losses can be costly. Alabama knows that all too well this year.

Decision Desk HQ projects Republicans have won a majority in the U.S. House with at least 218 seats.



Final count pending calls in 14 outstanding races.#DecisionMade: 6:13pm EST



Follow more results here: https://t.co/erllKAE1oN pic.twitter.com/xd1w6W9e28 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 15, 2022

There are still at least a dozen races left to be called, but the election number crunchers have seen enough. The Republican Party will retake the House, fire Nancy Pelosi, and kill the Biden agenda. The GOP win in Arizona’s sixth congressional race killed Democrats’ hopes for keeping the House.

I’ve seen enough: Juan Ciscomani (R) defeats Kirsten Engel (D) in #AZ06. Dems’ path to the House majority virtually non-existent now. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 15, 2022

I've seen enough: Rep. David Schweikert (R) wins reelection in #AZ01, defeating Jevin Hodge (D). Dems narrowly lose yet another seat that was critical to their path to a House majority. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 15, 2022

It’s still a rather sour end to an election season with high hopes for change. Democrats will pop the champagne, exalt in their political victories, and misread the voters’ intent here. The Democrats have been incompetent for 18 months, but the GOP alternative might have been too off the rails for a large chunk of the electorate.