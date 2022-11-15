The GOP Has Two Years to Get Ready for the Fight
Tipsheet

Liberal Media Melts Down Over Trump's 2024 Announcement

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 15, 2022 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Chris Seward

The day has arrived. As Spencer wrote this evening, Donald Trump already filed the paperwork with the FEC to run for president. He made that announcement official at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, which federal agents raided in an illegal raid under the auspices of enforcing the Presidential Records Act in August. The remarks from Trump were disciplined regarding his vision for rebuilding America, which is a tad out of character for the former president known for going off script. If any actors were going off the rails, it wasn’t Donald Trump—it was the liberal media. 

National Public Radio and The Washington Post did not disappoint in smearing the former president by tying him to January 6, insinuating that he fomented an insurrection over the 2020 election results.

NPR’s breaking news post read, “Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, has filed to run for president again in 2024.”

WaPo said, “the twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, 76, who refused to concede in the 2020 election and is the subject of multiple criminal investigations, is running again in 2024, increasing the likelihood of a potential rematch with President Biden.” 

That was their social media post; their headline for the story was “Trump, who as president fomented an insurrection, says he is running again.” 

Given Trump’s antics after the disastrous 2022 midterms, I admit I was more lukewarm about the former president’s announcement. Eighteen months ago, I was ready to shout MAGA from the rooftops, but there is something to say about the track record regarding Trump’s candidates this cycle, some of whom ran in crucial races. Then again, the liberal media acting like this could draw more disillusioned and shell-shocked GOP voters back into the MAGA camp, which is what they want. 

The point is that it’s still beyond hilarious and enjoyable to see how Trump still drives these people insane. That thrill hasn’t degraded one bit. 

