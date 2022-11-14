Is This Why the Red Wave Fizzled?
Kyrsten Sinema's Likely Primary Challenger Claims She 'Did Nothing' for Midterms
Border Patrol Union: No Confidence in Whoever Replaces Former Commissioner Magnus
Biden Admin Directs Pregnant Underage Migrants to Be Transported to Pro-Abortion States
Ronna McDaniel to Run for Reelection As RNC Chair
Biden Left One Major Topic Out of His Conversation With China's President
One Final Day: Our Largest VIP Discount Ever
It Looks Like Biden Is Changing His Tune on What Was Once a...
Supreme Court Rejects Bump Stock Ban Case
Let's Talk About Trump's Repeated Attacks on DeSantis
Joy Reid Really Thinks You’re *This* Dumb
Washington Post Headline on Suspected UVA Shooter Raises Eyebrows
Here's What Some Republicans Are Hoping to See Lee Zeldin Do Next
Calls to Delay Senate Leadership Elections Grow Louder
Biden Immigration Official Resigns Following Ultimatum to Quit or Be Fired
Tipsheet

Is This Why the Red Wave Fizzled?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 14, 2022 4:35 PM
AP Photo/Morry Gash

This election cycle was the best climate for the Republican red wave. You couldn’t pick a better season for Democrats to get shellacked at the polls. We have rising crime, high inflation, an economic recession, abject incompetence by congressional Democrats, and a White House aloof. Instead, Democrats were able to mount capable defenses of some key districts, stifling Republican efforts to clinch a sizeable House majority. The Senate was more dismal—Democrats are projected to keep control of the upper chamber, even though it looked as if a last-minute GOP surge could knock off Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) in Nevada, one of this cycle’s more vulnerable incumbents, and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in Arizona. Both managed to win their respective re-elections. 

CBS decided to investigate why the red wave “fizzled,” with The New York’s Susan Glasser dropping the triple-Ds: Donald, Dobbs, and Denialism. Whether we like to admit it or not, the 2020 election is over, and something I worried Trump would focus too heavily on when he announces his 2024 presidential run tomorrow. We’ve moved on from 2020 just as we moved past the silly nonsense about Barack Obama’s birth certificate. Every governor who signed into law that further restricted abortion won their re-elections by healthy margins, so the Left’s case for vindication on abortion remains murky at best.

 

The segment hit on the upcoming debate the Republican Party will have with Donald Trump and what to do with him. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) should not be in the fight for her political life, but she is, with reports that her constituents are getting tired of her mini-Trump antics. The number of split-ticket voters in some crucial races, like Nevada and Pennsylvania, may point to Trump fatigue. It makes no sense for counties of Berks, Beaver, Cumberland, and Luzerne, all Trump country, to vote for Democrat Josh Shapiro in the Keystone State’s gubernatorial contest, but they did; Oz won these areas in the Senate race. Trump endorsed Doug Mastriano for PA’s governorship, who lost handily.

Some of the most Trump-aligned candidates either lost or saw massive shifts towards the Democrats in their respective races this cycle which was absent in years past. Does the former president do more harm than good? We were supposed to wipe the floor with Democrats. Instead, they formed a blue wall, and we crashed onto it.

Trump said this constituted a “good evening.” I’m at a loss over his mindset, but it isn’t good.

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Latest Counts Indicate Who Will Likely Control the House Guy Benson
Let’s Talk About Trump Kurt Schlichter
Let's Talk About Trump's Repeated Attacks on DeSantis Guy Benson
A Race That's Key to Democrats' Chances of Holding the House Has Been Called Leah Barkoukis
Washington Post Headline on Suspected UVA Shooter Raises Eyebrows Julio Rosas
Here's What Some Republicans Are Hoping to See Lee Zeldin Do Next Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Latest Counts Indicate Who Will Likely Control the House Guy Benson