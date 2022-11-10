A Short Rant About Excruciating, Drawn-Out Vote Counting
Tipsheet

GOP Picks Up House Seat in New Jersey District That Voted for Biden by 11 Points

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 10, 2022 11:35 AM

 Election Day 2022 was not kind to Republicans. The GOP might retake the House, but it was not a red wave year, despite all polls showing otherwise. It was a “red mirage.” And while Florida did have a red wave, where not a single Democrat will hold elected statewide office, the same cannot be said for the House and Senate races. Georgia is heading for a runoff, while it’s coming down to the wire in Arizona and Nevada; both states have not yet called their Senate or gubernatorial races. The only bright spot is that the GOP did pick up seats in states that aren’t considered friendly to Republicans, especially when Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger—VA-07—survived re-election. Her going down could have signaled that a tsunami was coming—it never materialized. 

 

It was a bloodbath in New York, of all places, for Democratic members of Congress. And in New Jersey, in a district that voted for Biden by 11 points, Republican Thomas Kean, Jr. was able to boot incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) with 52 percent of the vote.

 

Kean, Jr., son of the former New Jersey Governor Tom Kean and a longtime fixture in the NJ State Senate, came within 1.2 points of beating Malinowski in 2020. The district was redrawn, giving Kean another shot at taking the seat.

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

