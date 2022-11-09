Ted Budd Keeps North Carolina in Republican Hands

There will be no red tsunami, but North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat will remain in Republican hands. Republican Congressman Ted Budd will succeed outgoing Sen. Richard Burr, who opted not to run for another term. Budd faced Democrat Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state supreme court, who wasn’t a terrible candidate. This race was relatively low-key since it didn’t have the spice evident in other states, like Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

That’s not a knock on Rep. Budd—who was a solid selection to run in a typically competitive state. The state’s voter registration is usually equally split, with the Tar Heel state usually being decided within the final two weeks of an election. It’s a testament to how the North Carolina Republican Party has maintained its operation here to the point where no one thought Beasley had a chance.

Decision Desk HQ projects Ted Budd (R) wins election to the U.S. Senate in North Carolina.#DecisionMade: 11:24pm EST



Budd won nearly 51 percent of the vote to Beasley’s 47 percent.



