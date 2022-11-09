A Short Rant About Excruciating, Drawn-Out Vote Counting
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Is Heading Back to Congress
Progressive Group Forges Ahead with 'Don't Run Joe' Campaign
Leftists Erupt After Trans Influencer Is Arrested and Held in Men’s Facility
Kari Lake Blasts 'Imbeciles' Running Arizona Elections
GOP Picks Up House Seat in New Jersey District That Voted for Biden...
Elise Stefanik Makes Important Announcement About GOP Leadership
What Brian Kemp Has Achieved
Inflation Continues to Rage As Food and Fuel Prices Spike Again
This Is What MSNBC Seriously Floated for John Fetterman to Run for Next?
Arizona Election Officials Provide an Update on the Dozens of Broken Ballot Tabulators
NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer Has a Message for the 'Naysayers' on How GOP...
Pennsylvanians Elected a Dead Man to the State Legislature
Is America a Christian Nation?
We ‘Lost’ Because the Country Is Continuing Its Leftward Drift
Tipsheet

It Turns Out That Split-Ticket Voters Did Make a Comeback in a Crucial Election This Year

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 10, 2022 6:15 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Folks, I was too optimistic about last night. I thought a red tsunami was coming—it was barely a trickle. The national mood favors Republicans, with nearly 75 percent of Americans feeling we’re on the wrong track. Inflation, crime, and the economy were all top issues, and voters opted to maintain the status quo more or less. It shows that Biden’s abysmal approvals weren’t enough to clinch the win the GOP has itched for over the past year. I’m not sold entirely on the candidate quality criticism that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) issues when he virtually signaled defeat in August, but split-ticketing, long-thought extinct, did make a comeback and in a key election this year: Pennsylvania.

It’s fitting that a state that’s served as the electoral unicorn for Republicans for multiple cycles would have this happen. It doesn’t bring much comfort to Republicans that split-ticket voting occurred in red-leaning counties but also in the all-important battleground of Bucks.  

Democrat John Fetterman won Bucks, which sealed the deal in this contest 52/45 over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Oz had to either split or win this county to have a shot at victory. Yet, GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, whose congressional district is also the entirety of Bucks County, handily won re-election 55/45 over Democrat Ashley Ehasz.  

In the gubernatorial race, four Trump counties—Berks, Cumberland, Luzerne, and Beaver—voted for Democrat Josh Shapiro over Republican Doug Mastriano but pulled for Oz in the Senate.  

There were many weird aspects to last night’s elections. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is in the fight of her life, but Republican Thomas Kean, Jr. pulled it out in New Jersey’s seventh congressional district, beating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ).  

The question is, do split-ticket voters stick around, or is this a one-off phenomenon?  

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kari Lake Blasts 'Imbeciles' Running Arizona Elections Katie Pavlich
Tucker Thinks He Knows Why the Midterms Went So Wrong for Republicans Leah Barkoukis
Elise Stefanik Makes Important Announcement About GOP Leadership Spencer Brown
That Could Have Gone Better Kurt Schlichter
Leftists Erupt After Trans Influencer Is Arrested and Held in Men’s Facility Madeline Leesman
GOP Leaders Are Ignoring the Midterm Reality Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kari Lake Blasts 'Imbeciles' Running Arizona Elections Katie Pavlich