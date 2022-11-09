Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
Despite Valiant Challenge from Zeldin, Hochul Manages to Win New York Gubernatorial Race
'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas
Chuck Grassley Cruises to Re-Election in Iowa
Josh Shapiro Wins Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Race Against Doug Mastriano
Trump Preempts Politicized Prosecutors
Election Hangover
A Talk With Bill Barr About Russiagate, the FBI, and Accountability
A Judge Accepts the Biden Administration's Dubious Argument for Banning Gun Possession by...
Goodbye Affirmative Action, Hello Individual Freedom and Dignity
Biden Vows to Legalize Nationwide Killing of Unborn Babies
The Polarizing Media Decries Polarization
Ted Budd Keeps North Carolina in Republican Hands
J.D. Vance Emerges Victorious in Ohio's Senate Race
Michael Bennet Fends Off Republican Challenger Joe O'Dea
Tipsheet

Chuck Grassley Cruises to Re-Election in Iowa

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 09, 2022 12:30 AM
Townhall Media

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) was said to be facing the most significant re-election challenge since his 1980 race. Grassley was only up three points against his Democratic opponent Michael Franken, but this was one survey that most pollsters ignored. They weren’t going to change the race to a toss-up. We’re talking about Sen. Chuck Grassley—an Iowan institution. And in the end, Franken didn’t come within striking distance of the incumbent Republican senator. Grassley trounced Franken by 13 points, clinching 56 percent of the vote to Franken’s 43. 

Grassley easily secured another term in the U.S. Senate, ending the debate about whether the Hawkeye State remains swing territory for Democrats regarding elections. With discussions about blue and red mirages, Obama winning the state twice was an accomplishment but more of a fluke regarding the long-term trends of how the state would break in state and federal contests.  

In other good news, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds easily won her re-election bid, along with a pro-Second Amendment ballot measure that “would add the right to own and bear firearms to the state constitution and require ‘strict scrutiny’ for any alleged violations of that right.” 


Still, the sting of a failed red wave will probably remain a topic of discussion in the coming days, as it should. 

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas Mia Cathell
Kari Lake and Blake Masters Sue Maricopa County Spencer Brown
Battleground Nevada: We Have Some Insane Numbers Coming Out of Clark County Matt Vespa
Election Hangover Kurt Schlichter
BREAKING: Votes in Key Arizona County Are Being 'Misread' Katie Pavlich
This Tweet From the New York Times Tells Us Exactly How the Night Is Going For Dems Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas Mia Cathell