Chuck Grassley Cruises to Re-Election in Iowa

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) was said to be facing the most significant re-election challenge since his 1980 race. Grassley was only up three points against his Democratic opponent Michael Franken, but this was one survey that most pollsters ignored. They weren’t going to change the race to a toss-up. We’re talking about Sen. Chuck Grassley—an Iowan institution. And in the end, Franken didn’t come within striking distance of the incumbent Republican senator. Grassley trounced Franken by 13 points, clinching 56 percent of the vote to Franken’s 43.

Grassley easily secured another term in the U.S. Senate, ending the debate about whether the Hawkeye State remains swing territory for Democrats regarding elections. With discussions about blue and red mirages, Obama winning the state twice was an accomplishment but more of a fluke regarding the long-term trends of how the state would break in state and federal contests.

Decision Desk HQ projects Chuck Grassley (R) wins re-election to the U.S. Senate in Iowa.#DecisionMade: 11:09pm EST



Follow more results here: https://t.co/5VrcT8rfqf pic.twitter.com/vtYCbadlNM — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 9, 2022

In other good news, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds easily won her re-election bid, along with a pro-Second Amendment ballot measure that “would add the right to own and bear firearms to the state constitution and require ‘strict scrutiny’ for any alleged violations of that right.”

The Iowa pro-gun ballot initiative is now up to 63.9% in favor with 48% of the vote in, according to the AP. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 9, 2022

With 66% in support and 75% of the vote counted, the Associated Press has called Iowa's pro-gun ballot initiative. It has passed. It adds the "right to keep and bear arms" to the state constitution and requires judges to judge challenges to gun laws using strict scrutiny. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 9, 2022





Still, the sting of a failed red wave will probably remain a topic of discussion in the coming days, as it should.