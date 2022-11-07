Vote Against Every Democrat Everywhere
Biden’s 'Border' Chaos Gives Voters 3.8 million Reasons to Boot Democrats
Joe Biden Is the King of Debt and Deficits
New Poll of Scientists Dispels Myth of Climate Change Consensus
The Morning After November 8th
What If/Then What for GOP?
Why Vote For Democrats Who Think You’re A Cockroach?
Let’s Put America First and Secure the Border
Why Midterm Voters Will Put Republicans in Power Across the US
Today's Election Should Be About One Issue: Pandemic Lockdowns
Democrats, Not 'Democracy,' at Risk Today
Missions for the New Congress
The Last Round of Polls Show Good News for Republicans
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism
Spanberger Canvasser: Hispanics Who Vote for Yesli Vega 'Get Confused' Because She 'Looks...
Tipsheet

Bill Maher Is Right About One Aspect of the 2022 Midterms, But Misses the Mark

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 07, 2022 6:15 AM

Bill Maher probably knew Democrats would get wrecked even before its national committee members did. He didn’t seem convinced that the brief, but intense abortion hysterics could save Democrats this cycle. Liberals hoped that the fallout over Roe v. Wade being overturned could provide some protection against Republicans, but to no avail. The disintegrating economy, the high inflation, and the spike in crime overtook the trivial and immaterial matters that occupy the minds of liberals. No one cares about January 6, global warming, or abortion. Even the most ardent pro-choice American knows that the struggle to put food on the table and a roof over their head are more crucial than supporting abortion rights.

Still, Maher pointed to another reason why liberals are going to get creamed at the polls this year: ‘woke’ Left nonsense. The economy, Joe Biden’s appalling poll numbers, and pervasive incompetence at the White House and on the Hill under Democratic governance is a political bonfire that all can see. Biden munching on an ice cream cone, declaring a “strong as hell” economy is another low point, perfectly capturing the Democrats’ detachment from real issues impacting working families. Even worse, there’s been gross indifference to how working families have been ravaged financially by Biden’s policies. 

Yet, being a wet blanket and a perpetual snob aren’t appealing characteristics either. Maher has repeatedly explained why the Democratic Party is on a one-way ride to suckville. He made these observations when he, an ardent liberal, has been targeted by progressives for calling them out on their illiberal tendencies, namely their penchant for suppressing freedom of speech and expression. Today’s Democrats are condescending to the hilt; if you disagree with them, they dismiss you as uneducated or racist. That’s how they’ve treated voters who have voiced concerns about rising crime, by gaslighting themselves that it’s not a real problem. Oh, it is—one that Democrats created.

Maher is spot-on concerning these points, but I’ve said this before, that doesn’t mean he’s right about everything. Again, the comedian is a liberal but not a cultural Marxist. And he did peddle the tired line about elected so-called ‘election deniers,’ which could lead to authoritarianism. It was classic liberal hyperbole, but the Maher honeymoon was bound to end. It’s boom and bust with him. Take to heart his good points because they’re often correct, especially about cancel culture and radical Islam, and discard the rest.

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa
Working-Class Pennsylvanians: Here's Why We're Not Voting for Fetterman Mia Cathell
MSNBC Host Interrupts Hochul to Give Her a Reality Check About Crime Leah Barkoukis
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism Brad Slager
Democrats, Mainstream Media Acknowledge Kathy Hochul Is in Trouble Rebecca Downs
Prediction Time: What's Going to Happen Tomorrow? Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa