Tipsheet

Will This 11th Hour Development Help Blake Masters Win Arizona's Senate Seat?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 02, 2022 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

Arizona has become a state of concern for Democrats in recent weeks. The lingering economic issues and the Democrats' inability to do even the simplest things correctly have generated a possible red tsunami next week. Liberals probably knew the House was lost. They only had a four-seat majority heading into this current session of Congress.

Still, the Senate was their firewall—a final stand before the Senate map becomes favorable to Republicans in 2024. Democrats forgot about the west, which has led to a last-minute blitz in a feeble attempt to thwart a sweep. Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake seems poised to beat Democrat Katie Hobbs, and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters could ride on her coattails. Also, the libertarian candidate in Arizona’s Senate race, Marc Victor, has dropped out a week before Election Day. Victor endorsed Masters (via Fox News):

The Libertarian candidate in Arizona's Senate race has dropped out and endorsed his Republican opponent.

Libertarian Senate candidate Marc Victor, who was polling at 1% in a New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday, dropped out of the race Tuesday, throwing his weight behind Republican nominee Blake Masters. Masters is facing Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly in the midterm election.

"I've said from the very beginning that the reason I'm running for Senate is to promote and get us in the direction of freedom and peace and civility," Victor said in a YouTube video announcing his endorsement.

Victor said at one point in his video, "[Masters] really is — in his heart and in his mind — he's in favor of doing everything he can to get us very sternly, very smartly in the direction of 'live and let live.' And that seems like a good tradeoff to me."

Masters and incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly are in a razor-thin race, with even liberal polls showing a statistical dead heat. Victor’s endorsement, the GOP momentum heading into Election Day, and Lake’s surge in the polls should help Blake eke out a win, but it’s going to be tight.

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

